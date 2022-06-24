SL vs AUS Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s 5th ODI match – June 24th, 2022

The ongoing ODI series between Sri Lanka (SL) and Australia (AUS) has been a fascinating one. The two teams will now meet in the fifth and final ODI at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Friday, June 24.

Sri Lanka won the fourth ODI by four runs to seal the series 3-1. With three consecutive wins, the hosts have played some exceptional cricket in the series. They'll now look to end the series on a winning note.

Australia, meanwhile, have had injury concerns throughout the series. They will want to end the series with a win and gain some momentum ahead of the two Tests.

On that note, here's a look at the three players you could pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team in the fifth ODI between Sri Lanka and Australia.

#3 Pat Cummins (AUS)

Pat Cummins has been the most successful pacer in the series for Australia. Returning to the team after missing the third ODI, Cummins once again impressed with the ball, picking up two wickets in his nine overs, giving away 37 runs.

Cummins has picked up six wickets in three games at an average of 20 and a miserly economy rate of 4.67. Australia will need Cummins to come good with the ball in the final game. He's equally handy with the bat as well.

#2 Dhananjaya De Silva (SL)

Dhananjaya De Silva played a key role in Sri Lanka’s win in the fourth ODI. He first scored a 61-ball 60, which included seven fours, at a strike rate of 98.36. The right-arm spinner then returned figures of 2-39 from his ten overs. His all-round performance played a key role in Sri Lanka’s series-clinching win.

He has scored 126 runs in the series so far and is in good form with the bat. De Silva has also grabbed five wickets at an average of 22.80 and an economy rate of 4.56. Sri Lanka will expect the all-rounder to deliver with both bat and ball once again.

#1 David Warner (AUS)

Since the T20I World Cup, David Warner has been in good form for Australia in white ball cricket. In the fourth ODI, where the rest of the Australian batters couldn’t do a lot, Warner stood out with his knock of 99, missing out on a deserving hundred. He smashed 12 boundaries, almost leading Australia to a win.

The left-hander can win games on his own. As Australia look to salvage some pride in the ODI series, they'll look up to Warner for more exploits at the top of the order.

