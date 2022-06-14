SL vs AUS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 1st ODI

The first ODI between Sri Lanka (SL) and Australia (AUS) is set to take place at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Pallekele on Tuesday, 14 June.

After an entertaining T20I series, Australia and Sri Lanka now lock horns in the ODI format. Australia have a few injury concerns, with Kane Richardson and Mitchell Starc not being available for the game. However, they have a well-balanced side to fall back on and will start as the favorites against Sri Lanka, who come into the game on the back of a big win in the third T20I. With the likes of Wanindu Hasaranga and Dasun Shanaka in decent form, Sri Lanka will fancy their chances of upsetting the Aussies in what should be an entertaining game in Pallekele.

SL vs AUS Probable Playing 11 Today

SL XI

Pathum Nissanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Dinesh Chandimal/Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (c), Chamika Karunaratne, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana and Nuwan Thushara/Asitha Fernando.

AUS XI

David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins, Ashton Agar, Josh Hazlewood and Jhye Richardson.

Match Details

SL vs AUS, 1st ODI

Date and Time: 14th June 2022, 2:30 PM IST

Venue: Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele

Pitch Report

A good batting track beckons in Pallekele with there being decent help available for the bowlers. The new ball should do a bit early on, keeping the batters on their toes. The pitch should ease out as the match progresses despite there being some turn available for the spinners. Wickets in hand will be key, with both teams likely to prefer chasing under the lights. 270-280 should be a good total, with the pitch not expected to change much during the game.

Today's SL vs AUS Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Kusal Mendis: Kusal Mendis didn't have the best of times in the T20I series, unable to get going in the powerplay and middle overs. However, a change in format should favor Mendis, who has achieved some success in the ODI format. With the Sri Lankan capable of scoring a big one in the top order, he is one to watch out for in this game.

Batter

Steven Smith: Steve Smith, like Kusal Mendis, didn't have a great T20I series, having to bat in the middle order. However, Smith is one of the better players in the ODI format, with his record speaking for itself. With Smith being a good player of both pace and spin, he should score some runs in the top order for Australia.

All-rounder

Wanindu Hasaranga: Wanindu Hasaranga is perhaps Sri Lanka's biggest wicket-taking asset in white-ball cricket. His variations and accuracy in the middle overs have served Sri Lanka well in the last few years, holding him in good stead. With Hasaranga adding value with the bat as well, he is a good addition to your SL vs AUS Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Josh Hazlewood: Josh Hazlewood was the pick of the bowlers in the T20I series, using his accuracy and variations to good effect. He has been in sensational form in white-ball cricket over the last few seasons and will be Australia's go-to option in the series. Given his recent exploits in the IPL as well, he is a must-have in your SL vs AUS Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in SL vs AUS Dream11 prediction team

David Warner (AUS)

Glenn Maxwell (AUS)

Charith Asalanka (SL)

Important stats for SL vs AUS Dream11 prediction team

Steve Smith - 4378 runs in 128 ODI matches, Average: 43.35

Josh Hazlewood - 93 wickets in 56 ODI matches, Average: 25.09

Wanindu Hasaranga - 29 wickets in 29 ODI matches, Average: 37.09

SL vs AUS Dream11 Prediction Today (1st ODI)

SL vs AUS Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - 1st ODI.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Kusal Mendis, David Warner, Steven Smith, Charith Asalanka, Pathum Nissanka, Glenn Maxwell, Wanindu Hasaranga, Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins, Dushmantha Chameera and Maheesh Theekshana.

Captain: Steven Smith. Vice-captain: Wanindu Hasaranga.

SL vs AUS Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - 1st ODI.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Kusal Mendis, David Warner, Steven Smith, Charith Asalanka, Pathum Nissanka, Marnus Labuschagne, Wanindu Hasaranga, Josh Hazlewood, Ashton Agar, Dushmantha Chameera and Maheesh Theekshana.

Captain: Marnus Labuschagne. Vice-captain: Charith Asalanka.

