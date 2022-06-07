SL vs AUS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 1st T20I

The first T20I between Sri Lanka (SL) and Australia (SL) is set to take place at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Tuesday, 7 June.

T20 world champions Australia are back in action as they build towards the next T20 World Cup, which is set to take place in their own backyard. The Aussies have retained the majority of the squad that went the distance last year, with the likes of David Warner and Mitchell Marsh coming into the series on the back of a fruitful IPL season. However, they face a resourceful Sri Lankan side who have a good blend of youth and experience. All eyes will be on their bowling attack with Wanindu Hasaranga leading the way. With both teams eyeing a winning start to the series, an entertaining game beckons in Colombo.

SL vs AUS Probable Playing 11 Today

SL XI

Pathum Nissanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa (wk), Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera and Matheesha Pathirana.

AUS XI

David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wk), Mitchell Starc, Ashton Agar, Josh Hazlewood and Kane Richardson.

Match Details

SL vs AUS, 1st T20I

Date and Time: 7th June 2022, 7:00 PM IST

Venue: R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

Pitch Report

A good batting track is on the cards in Colombo with ample help on offer for the pacers. The new ball should move a bit early on, keeping the batters on their toes. There should be enough turn available to keep the spinners interested, but the ball should skid nicely on to the bat under the lights. Wickets in hand will be key, with both teams likely to prefer chasing upon winning the toss.

Today's SL vs AUS Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Bhanuka Rajapaksa: Bhanuka Rajapaksa is one of the most exciting players on the Sri Lankan circuit, capable of taking on the bowling from ball one. While he is strong square of the wicket, his prowess against spin is what stands out. With Rajapaksa likely to take up the floater's role, he is a good addition to your SL vs AUS Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

David Warner: David Warner comes into the series on the back of a successful IPL 2022 campaign with the Delhi Capitals (DC). While his IPL exploits hold him in good stead, Warner has been Australia's go-to batter in the shortest format, even winning the Player of the Series award in last year's ICC T20 World Cup in the UAE. Given his form and experience, Warner is a must-have in your SL vs AUS Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Wanindu Hasaranga: Wanindu Hasaranga, like David Warner, was one of the standout players in IPL 2022, coming up just short in the Purple Cap race. The leggie has been in brilliant form, using his variations and accuracy to good effect. Adding his pinch-hitting ability to the mix certainly makes Hasaranga one to watch out for in this game,

Bowler

Mitchell Starc: Mitchell Starc is all set to lead Australia's bowling attack in the absence of Pat Cummins, who is recovering from an injury he sustained during the IPL. Starc is one of the best white-ball bowlers in the world, with his ability to nail the yorker consistently being key. With the conditions likely to suit pacers, Starc could be backed to pick up a wicket or two in this game.

Top 3 best players to pick in SL vs AUS Dream11 prediction team

David Warner (AUS)

Glenn Maxwell (AUS)

Wanindu Hasaranga (SL)

Important stats for SL vs AUS Dream11 prediction team

David Warner - 2554 runs in 88 T20I matches, Average: 32.74

Mitchell Starc - 60 wickets in 50 T20I matches, Average: 23.87

Maheesh Theekshana - 14 wickets in 15 T20I matches, Average: 25.64

SL vs AUS Dream11 Prediction Today (1st T20)

SL vs AUS Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - 1st T20I

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Bhanuka Rajapaksa, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Charith Asalanka, Pathum Nissanka, Glenn Maxwell, Wanindu Hasaranga, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Dushmantha Chameera and Maheesh Theekshana.

Captain: David Warner. Vice-captain: Wanindu Hasaranga.

SL vs AUS Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - 1st T20I

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Bhanuka Rajapaksa, David Warner, Steve Smith, Charith Asalanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Glenn Maxwell, Wanindu Hasaranga, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Chamika Karunaratne and Maheesh Theekshana

Captain: Glenn Maxwell. Vice-captain: Charith Asalanka.

