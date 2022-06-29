SL vs AUS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 1st Test

The first Test between Sri Lanka (SL) and Australia (AUS) is set to start at the Galle International Stadium in Galle on Wednesday, 28 June.

After a highly-competitive ODI series, the action shifts to the Test format as Australia and Sri Lanka eye bragging rights. The Sri Lankans are a force to be reckoned with in home conditions with a heap of experience to fall back on in the likes of Dimuth Karunaratne and Angelo Mathews. However, the Aussies will start as the favorites, given their superior starpower. With both teams looking evenly-matched on paper, a cracking Test beckons in Galle.

SL vs AUS Probable Playing 11 Today

SL XI

Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dinesh Chandimal, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Praveen Jayawickrama, Lasith Embuldeniya/Ramesh Mendis, Asitha Fernando and Vishwa Fernando.

AUS XI

David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head/Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc.

Match Details

SL vs AUS, 1st Test

Date and Time: 29th June 2022, 10:00 AM IST

Venue: Galle International Cricket Stadium, Galle

Pitch Report

The pitch in Galle is expected to favor the bowlers, with spinners being key to the outcome of the game. The first couple of days should allow the batters to bide their time in the middle and score big. There shouldn't be much swing available for the pacers apart from the new-ball phase. As the match progresses, the pitch should slow down, with variable bounce also expected. Teams have preferred to bat first upon winning the toss in the recent past, something that is expected to continue in this game as well.

Today's SL vs AUS Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Kusal Mendis: Kusal Mendis had a good ODI series against the Australians, scoring 249 runs in five matches. Although the Test format is a different beast, Mendis is a technically sound batter who is good against both pace and spin. With form on his side as well, Mendis should be a good addition to your SL vs AUS Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Steven Smith: Steve Smith hasn't been in the best of form on this tour with injury concerns also not helping him. However, he remains one of the best in the world, with his Test record speaking for itself. The former Australian captain has a sensational record in subcontinent conditions, which should hold him in good stead ahead of the game.

All-rounder

Dhananjaya de Silva: Dhananjaya de Silva was another Sri Lankan who impressed in the ODI series. While his bowling prowess is bound to come in handy in Galle, De Silva's batting talents are what makes him special. With a decent record with both the bat and ball in this format, De Silva is one to watch out for in this game.

Bowler

Josh Hazlewood: Josh Hazlewood has been in terrific form lately, with his ability to hit the deck hard and attack the stumps being noteworthy. While the conditions might suit the spinners more, Hazlewood is an experienced campaigner who can be a handful on such wickets as well, making him a good addition to your SL vs AUS Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in SL vs AUS Dream11 prediction team

David Warner (AUS)

Nathan Lyon (AUS)

Pathum Nissanka (SL)

Important stats for SL vs AUS Dream11 prediction team

Steve Smith - 8010 runs in 85 Test matches, Average: 59.78

Nathan Lyon - 427 wickets in 108 Test matches, Average: 32.16

Praveen Jayawickrama - 25 wickets in 5 Test matches, Average: 25.68

SL vs AUS Dream11 Prediction Today (1st Test)

SL vs AUS Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - 1st Test.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Niroshan Dickwella, David Warner, Steve Smith, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis, Marnus Labuschagne, Dhananjaya de Silva, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon, Asitha Fernando and Praveen Jayawickrama.

Captain: Marnus Labuschagne. Vice-captain: Praveen Jayawickrama.

SL vs AUS Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - 1st Test.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Alex Carey, Usman Khawaja, Steve Smith, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis, Pat Cummins, Dhananjaya de Silva, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon, Asitha Fernando and Praveen Jayawickrama.

Captain: Dimuth Karunaratne. Vice-captain: Pat Cummins.

