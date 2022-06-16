SL vs AUS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 2nd ODI

The second ODI between Sri Lanka (SL) and Australia (AUS) is set to take place at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Pallekele on Thursday, 16 June.

The likes of Steven Smith and Glenn Maxwell guided Australia to a thrilling win in the previous game. The Aussies will look to extend their series lead with another such performance, but will have to make do without Marcus Stoinis and Ashton Agar, both of whom are out due to injury. Sri Lanka, meanwhile, have shown signs of improvement over the last few games and will fancy their chances of a win today. All in all, a cracker of a game beckons at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium between Sri Lanka and Australia.

SL vs AUS Probable Playing 11 Today

SL XI

Pathum Nissanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (c), Chamika Karunaratne, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana and Dunith Wellalage.

AUS XI

David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Travis Head/Josh Inglis, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Swepson, Josh Hazlewood and Jhye Richardson.

Match Details

SL vs AUS, 2nd ODI

Date and Time: 16th June 2022, 2:30 PM IST

Venue: Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele

Pitch Report

As seen in the previous game, a relatively high-scoring fixture is on the cards in Pallekele. The pacers might not get much help early on in terms of movement off the surface, allowing batters to go all out in the powerplay phase. However, the spinners will come into play in the middle overs with ample turn available for them to exploit. Wickets in hand will be key, with both teams likely to chase upon winning the toss.

Today's SL vs AUS Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Kusal Mendis: Kusal Mendis had a good outing in the previous game, holding a fort in the middle overs and scoring a valuable fifty. Although his form has been patchy recently, Mendis has good technique against both pace and spin. With Mendis eager to continue his newfound form, he is one to watch out for today.

Batter

Steve Smith: Another player who scored a fifty in the first ODI, Steve Smith is a bonafide star in world cricket. He is one of the better players of spin in the Aussie camp, a trait which should serve him well against the likes of Hasaranga and Theekshana. Given his recent form in the last few games, Smith should be a good addition to your SL vs AUS Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Wanindu Hasaranga: Wanindu Hasaranga is making a name for himself as one of the best white-ball bowlers in the world. He picked up four wickets in the previous game, but ended up on the losing side. Hasaranga is capable of scoring quick runs in the lower order too, making him a must-have in your SL vs AUS Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Josh Hazlewood: Josh Hazlewood, who wasn't rated highly in the white-ball formats until recently, has been their best bowler on this tour. He has stuck to his basics, hitting Test match lengths and mixing his lines, lengths and pace to good effect. With the pitch suiting his style of bowling, Hazlewood should pick up a wicket or two in this game.

Top 3 best players to pick in SL vs AUS Dream11 prediction team

David Warner (AUS)

Glenn Maxwell (AUS)

Pathum Nissanka (SL)

Important stats for SL vs AUS Dream11 prediction team

Steve Smith - 4431 runs in 129 ODI matches, Average: 43.44

Josh Hazlewood - 94 wickets in 57 ODI matches, Average: 25.39

Wanindu Hasaranga - 33 wickets in 30 ODI matches, Average: 35.06

SL vs AUS Dream11 Prediction Today (2nd ODI)

SL vs AUS Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - 2nd ODI.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Kusal Mendis, David Warner, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Charith Asalanka, Pathum Nissanka, Glenn Maxwell, Wanindu Hasaranga, Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins and Maheesh Theekshana.

Captain: Steven Smith. Vice-captain: Wanindu Hasaranga.

SL vs AUS Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - 2nd ODI.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Kusal Mendis, David Warner, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Glenn Maxwell, Wanindu Hasaranga, Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins and Chamika Karunaratne.

Captain: Wanindu Hasaranga. Vice-captain: Marnus Labuschagne.

