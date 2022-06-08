SL vs AUS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 2nd T20I

The second T20I between Sri Lanka (SL) and Australia (AUS) is set to take place at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Wednesday, 8 June.

Australia began their tour of Sri Lanka with an emphatic win over the hosts, courtesy of a fine bowling performance from Josh Hazlewood. The Aussies will be eyeing a series win with another such performance today, but it is easier said than done. The Sri Lankans have a strong bowling attack revolving around the spin-twins Wanindu Hasaranga and Maheesh Theekshana. With both teams eyeing a big win, an entertaining game beckons in Colombo.

SL vs AUS Probable Playing 11 Today

SL XI

Pathum Nissanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa (wk), Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera and Matheesha Pathirana/Nuwan Thusara.

AUS XI

David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wk), Jhye Richardson/Mitchell Swepson, Ashton Agar, Josh Hazlewood and Kane Richardson.

Match Details

SL vs AUS, 2nd T20I

Date and Time: 8th June 2022, 7:00 PM IST

Venue: R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

Pitch Report

As seen in the previous game, a good batting track awaits the two sides in Colombo. The pitch could be a touch slower given the short turnaround between the two matches. Although the new-ball bowlers should get some help, the batters will look to maximize the powerplay field restrictions. As the match progresses, the spinners will come into play, making for an even contest between the bat and ball. A change of pace will be crucial, with both teams likely to prefer chasing upon winning the toss.

Today's SL vs AUS Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Bhanuka Rajapaksa: Bhanuka Rajapaksa, despite his failure to play a big knock in the previous game, remains a solid option to have in your SL vs AUS Dream11 fantasy team. His aggression and ability against both pace and spin holds him in good stead. With the southpaw due for a big one, he is certainly one to watch out for in this game.

Batter

David Warner: David Warner was at his best in the first T20I, scoring a brilliant fifty at the top of the order. The southpaw has been in sensational form this year, scoring runs for fun. Given his experience and track record in subcontinent conditions, Warner should find a spot in your Dream11 fantasy team yet again.

All-rounder

Wanindu Hasaranga: Wanindu Hasaranga is perhaps Sri Lanka's best bet with the ball despite having a rare off-day in the previous game, proving to be expensive. But Hasaranga has the ability to flip the script, with his accuracy and variations bound to have a say. With Hasaranga likely to play a role with the bat as well, he is a must-have in your SL vs AUS Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Josh Hazlewood: Josh Hazlewood had a brilliant outing in the previous game, picking up four wickets in the middle overs. Hazlewood has been a revelation in the shortest format over the last few months, impressing with the new ball and in the middle overs. With Hazlewood in fine form, he is a good addition to your SL vs AUS Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in SL vs AUS Dream11 prediction team

David Warner (AUS)

Kane Richardson (AUS)

Wanindu Hasaranga (SL)

Important stats for SL vs AUS Dream11 prediction team

Glenn Maxwell - 1982 runs in 85 T20I matches, Average: 30.97

Josh Hazlewood - 44 wickets in 28 T20I matches, Average: 17.91

Maheesh Theekshana - 14 wickets in 16 T20I matches, Average: 27.29

SL vs AUS Dream11 Prediction Today (2nd T20)

SL vs AUS Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - 2nd T20I.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Bhanuka Rajapaksa, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Danushka Gunathilaka, Charith Asalanka, Glenn Maxwell, Wanindu Hasaranga, Josh Hazlewood, Kane Richardson, Dushmantha Chameera and Maheesh Theekshana.

Captain: Wanindu Hasaranga. Vice-captain: Mitchell Marsh.

SL vs AUS Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - 2nd T20I.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Bhanuka Rajapaksa, David Warner, Steve Smith, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Glenn Maxwell, Wanindu Hasaranga, Josh Hazlewood, Kane Richardson, Chamika Karunaratne and Maheesh Theekshana.

Captain: David Warner. Vice-captain: Maheesh Theekshana.

