SL vs AUS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 2nd Test

The second Test between Sri Lanka (SL) and Australia (AUS) is set to start at the Galle International Stadium on Friday, July 8.

Australia stormed to a big win in the previous Test, courtesy of a brilliant bowling performance. The visitors will want their big guns David Warner and Steve Smith to step up as they eye a crucial win in Galle. However, the Sri Lankans, in their own backyard, are more than capable of holding their own. With a lethal spin-bowling attack, the Lankans will fancy their chances of leveling the series. All in all, a cracking game beckons between the two sides with the series on the line.

SL vs AUS Probable Playing 11 Today

SL XI

Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews/Oshada Fernando, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dinesh Chandimal, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Lasith Embuldeniya/Dunith Wellalage, Ramesh Mendis, Asitha Fernando and Jeffrey Vandersay.

AUS XI

David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Starc and Mitchell Swepson.

Match Details

SL vs AUS, 2nd Test

Date and Time: 8th July 2022, 10:00 AM IST

Venue: Galle International Cricket Stadium, Galle

Pitch Report

The pitch in Galle is on the slower side, allowing spinners to have a big say in the outcome of the match. The batters will have to apply themselves on what is a competitive track, making for a good contest between the bat and ball. Both teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss and post a big first-innings total.

Today's SL vs AUS Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Niroshan Dickwella: Niroshan Dickwella had a decent outing in the previous game, scoring a fifty in the first innings. Dickwella is known for his attacking style of batting in the lower-middle order, with his recent form also being noteworthy. While Alex Carey also showed signs of form in the first Test, Dickwella stands out as a valuable option.

Batter

Steven Smith: Steve Smith couldn't score many runs in the first Test, getting out cheaply courtesy of an unlucky run-out. Although his form hasn't been great over the last year or so, he remains an elite batter in the longest format. With a brilliant record in subcontinent conditions as well, Smith is a good addition to your SL vs AUS Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Dhananjaya de Silva: Dhananjaya de Silva blew cold in the previous game, unable to come up with a sizeable contribution with both the bat and ball. He is one of Sri Lanka's best players of spin and has a decent record with the bat in Tests. With de Silva's off-spin also likely to have a say, he is a fine pick in your SL vs AUS Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Nathan Lyon: Nathan Lyon was the star of the show in the previous game, picking up nine wickets across both innings. Despite Australia going in with only four frontline bowlers, Lyon's experience and accuracy served them well on what was a slowish track. With the off-spinner in sublime form, he can be backed to claim a few wickets in this game as well.

Top 3 best players to pick in SL vs AUS Dream11 prediction team

Steve Smith (AUS)

Nathan Lyon (AUS)

Pathum Nissanka (SL)

Important stats for SL vs AUS Dream11 prediction team

Steve Smith - 8016 runs in 86 Test matches, Average: 59.38

Nathan Lyon - 436 wickets in 109 Test matches, Average: 31.77

Ramesh Mendis - 31 wickets in 7 Test matches, Average: 28.19

SL vs AUS Dream11 Prediction Today (2nd Test)

SL vs AUS Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - 2nd Test.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Niroshan Dickwella, David Warner, Steve Smith, Dimuth Karunaratne, Travis Head, Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Ramesh Mendis, Nathan Lyon, Pat Cummins and Jeffrey Vandersay.

Captain: Nathan Lyon. Vice-captain: Dhananjaya de Silva.

SL vs AUS Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - 2nd Test.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Dinesh Chandimal, David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, Dimuth Karunaratne, Travis Head, Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Ramesh Mendis, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Swepson and Jeffrey Vandersay.

Captain: Marnus Labuschagne. Vice-captain: Dhananjaya de Silva.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far