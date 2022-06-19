SL vs AUS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 3rd ODI

The third ODI between Sri Lanka (SL) and Australia (AUS) is set to take place at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday, 19 June.

After suffering a close loss in the first encounter, Sri Lanka leveled the series with a fine performance in the second ODI. With momentum on their side, Sri Lanka will look to go ahead in the series with a fine performance. However, the Aussies will be keen to get back to winning ways with their batting unit being the key. All in all, an intriguing game of cricket beckons as both teams look to clinch a series lead in Colombo.

SL vs AUS Probable Playing 11 Today

SL XI

Pathum Nissanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (c), Chamika Karunaratne, Jeffrey Vandersay/Ramesh Mendis, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana and Dunith Wellalage.

AUS XI

David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Travis Head, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins, Matt Kuhnemann, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Swepson.

Match Details

SL vs AUS, 3rd ODI

Date and Time: 19th June 2022, 2:30 PM IST

Venue: R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

Pitch Report

The Premadasa Stadium pitch should be a competitive one with ample help available for both the pacers and spinners. The pacers will be crucial early on, with there being enough swing available to keep them interested. As is the case with most pitches in Sri Lanka, the surface will favor the spinners in the middle overs, making for an even contest between the bat and ball. Both teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss, with 260 being a decent total at the venue.

Today's SL vs AUS Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Kusal Mendis: Kusal Mendis has been Sri Lanka's best batter in the series, holding one end up in the middle overs. He is a good player of both pace and spin and has a knack for scoring big runs in the top order. Given his form in recent games, Mendis should get the nod over Alex Carey in your SL vs AUS Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Steve Smith: Steve Smith is one of the best players in the ODI format, with his record speaking for itself. The Australian batter has had his moments in the series, but is due a big score against the Sri Lankans. Given his experience and ability to keep the scoreboard ticking, he is a good addition to your SL vs AUS Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Dhananjaya de Silva: Dhananjaya de Silva has been part of the Sri Lankan set-up for quite some time now, adding some much-needed balance to the side. While De Silva's bowling prowess is a fine option to bank on, he can chip in with the bat as well. He has a good technique against spin and can shift gears at will, holding him in good stead ahead of the game.

Bowler

Pat Cummins: Pat Cummins has been in good form over the last few games, using his accuracy and variations to good effect. Cummins has picked up four wickets as the other pacers have struggled to nail their lines and lengths. With Cummins adding value with the bat as well, he is one to watch out for in this game.

Top 3 best players to pick in SL vs AUS Dream11 prediction team

David Warner (AUS)

Glenn Maxwell (AUS)

Pathum Nissanka (SL)

Important stats for SL vs AUS Dream11 prediction team

Steve Smith - 4459 runs in 130 ODI matches, Average: 43.29

Pat Cummins - 115 wickets in 71 ODI matches, Average: 28.50

Dushmantha Chameera - 43 wickets in 41 ODI matches, Average: 35.53

SL vs AUS Dream11 Prediction Today (3rd ODI)

SL vs AUS Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - 3rd ODI.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Kusal Mendis, David Warner, Steve Smith, Charith Asalanka, Pathum Nissanka, Glenn Maxwell, Dhananjaya de Silva, Pat Cummins, Chamika Karunaratne, Matt Kuhnemann and Maheesh Theekshana.

Captain: Steve Smith. Vice-captain: Dhananjaya de Silva.

SL vs AUS Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - 3rd ODI.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Kusal Mendis, David Warner, Steve Smith, Dasun Shanaka, Pathum Nissanka, Glenn Maxwell, Dhananjaya de Silva, Pat Cummins, Dushmantha Chameera, Mitchell Swepson and Maheesh Theekshana.

Captain: Pathum Nissanka. Vice-captain: Steve Smith.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far