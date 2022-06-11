SL vs AUS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 3rd T20I

The third T20I between Sri Lanka (SL) and Australia (AUS) is set to take place at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Pallekele on Saturday, 11 June.

T20 World champions Australia have been the better team in the series, putting in two wonderful performances with the ball. While their batting briefly misfired in the previous game, their depth showed in what was a close encounter. The Aussies will fancy a clean-sweep over the Sri Lankans, who put in a decent bowling performance in the previous game. However, the hosts will need their batters to step up if they are to come close to beating the Aussies in what promises to be an intriguing contest in Pallekele.

SL vs AUS Probable Playing 11 Today

SL XI

Pathum Nissanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa (wk), Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera and Matheesha Pathirana/Nuwan Thusara.

AUS XI

David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wk), Jhye Richardson, Ashton Agar, Josh Hazlewood and Kane Richardson.

Match Details

SL vs AUS, 3rd T20I

Date and Time: 11th June 2022, 7:00 PM IST

Venue: Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele

Pitch Report

The Pallekele International Cricket Stadium is a generally a high-scoring ground, with there being some extra bounce in it for the pacers. The batters will enjoy the ball skidding onto the bat under lights, allowing them to play their shots from the start. There should be some turn available in the middle overs as well, bringing the spinners into play. Both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss, with dew likely to play a part in the second innings.

Today's SL vs AUS Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Bhanuka Rajapaksa: Bhanuka Rajapaksa has failed to get going in the middle and death overs in the series. However, Rajapaksa remains one of the cleanest hitters of the world, with his ability against spin being key. With the conditions in Pallekele likely to suit him, he is one to watch out for in this game.

Batter

David Warner: David Warner has been Australia's best batter in the series, coming up with fine knocks at the top of the order. Warner has looked in good form since IPL 2022, with his ability to bat deep being noteworthy. Given his experience and track record in subcontinent conditions, Warner is a good addition to your SL vs AUS Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Wanindu Hasaranga: Wanindu Hasaranga put in a good performance in the previous game, picking up a few key wickets in the middle overs. He is perhaps Sri Lanka's best bowler in this format, with his record speaking for itself. With his variations and batting ability also bound to come into play, he is a must-have in your SL vs AUS Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Josh Hazlewood: Josh Hazlewood's performances in the T20 format over the last year or so have held him in good stead. He has been economical in the series, while also picking up key wickets at times of need. With Hazlewood capable of generating extra bounce and using the conditions to good effect, he can be backed to sustain his form today.

Top 3 best players to pick in SL vs AUS Dream11 prediction team

David Warner (AUS)

Kane Richardson (AUS)

Wanindu Hasaranga (SL)

Important stats for SL vs AUS Dream11 prediction team

David Warner - 91 runs in 2 matches in this series, SR: 168.52

Josh Hazlewood - 4 wickets in 2 matches in this series, Average: 8.00

Wanindu Hasaranga - 4 wickets in 2 matches, Average: 15.00

SL vs AUS Dream11 Prediction Today (3rd T20)

SL vs AUS Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - 3rd ODI.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Bhanuka Rajapaksa, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Danushka Gunathilaka, Charith Asalanka, Glenn Maxwell, Wanindu Hasaranga, Josh Hazlewood, Dushmantha Chameera, Jhye Richardson and Maheesh Theekshana.

Captain: Wanindu Hasaranga. Vice-captain: David Warner.

SL vs AUS Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - 3rd ODI.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Bhanuka Rajapaksa, David Warner, Steve Smith, Danushka Gunathilaka, Charith Asalanka, Glenn Maxwell, Wanindu Hasaranga, Josh Hazlewood, Dushmantha Chameera, Ashton Agar and Maheesh Theekshana.

Captain: Glenn Maxwell. Vice-captain: Charith Asalanka.

