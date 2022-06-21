SL vs AUS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 4th ODI

The fourth ODI between Sri Lanka (SL) and Australia (AUS) is set to take place at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Tuesday, 21 June.

Sri Lanka have been the better of the two sides in the ODI format, but injuries haven't been kind to the Aussies. Despite their personnel concerns, Australia still boast a strong roster filled with experience and talent and are more than capable of flipping the script. They will, however, have their task cut out against the Sri Lankans, who have a formidable bowling attack to fall back on in this format. With the outcome of the series potentially on the line, a cracking game is on the cards in Colombo.

SL vs AUS Probable Playing 11 Today

SL XI

Pathum Nissanka, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (c), Chamika Karunaratne, Jeffrey Vandersay, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana and Dunith Wellalage.

AUS XI

David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Mitchell Marsh, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Travis Head, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Matt Kuhnemann, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Swepson/Jhye Richardson.

Match Details

SL vs AUS, 4th ODI

Date and Time: 21st June 2022, 2:30 PM IST

Venue: R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Premadasa Stadium is a good one to bat on, with the previous game seeing Sri Lanka chase down 291 with relative ease. There won't be much help available for the pacers, allowing batters to play their shots right from the word go. But the spinners could find some turn, making for an intriguing phase in the middle overs. Wickets in hand will be key, with both teams likely to prefer chasing under the lights.

Today's SL vs AUS Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Alex Carey: Alex Carey has been used a floater in the series, with his ability to play spin well being crucial. The southpaw is also capable of scoring quick runs in the middle order. While Mendis is a fine option himself, Carey could be backed to score some runs in today's game.

Batter

Pathum Nissanka: Pathum Nissanka put in a career-best performance in the previous game, scoring a match-winning hundred. He is a technically sound batter who has a reputation for scoring big runs. Given the form that he is in at the moment, he is one to watch out for in this game.

All-rounder

Glenn Maxwell: Glenn Maxwell has shown flashes of brilliance with both the bat and ball in the series, but has been used sparingly by the Aussies. Maxwell's ability to play spin well, coupled with his bowling prowess, makes him a must-have in your SL vs AUS Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Maheesh Theekshana: Maheesh Theekshana has been decent for the Sri Lankans, holding his own in the powerplay and middle overs. Theekshana has a lot of variations to fall back on, with his accuracy being the key. The pitch is slightly on the slower side, which will play into his hands, making him a good addition to your SL vs AUS Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in SL vs AUS Dream11 prediction team

David Warner (AUS)

Glenn Maxwell (AUS)

Pathum Nissanka (SL)

Important stats for SL vs AUS Dream11 prediction team

Pathum Nissanka - 439 runs in 15 ODI matches, Average: 29.27

Glenn Maxwell - 3373 runs in 119 ODI matches, SR: 126.38

Maheesh Theekshana - 7 wickets in 7 ODI matches, ER: 4.32

SL vs AUS Dream11 Prediction Today (4th ODI)

SL vs AUS Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - 4th ODI.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Alex Carey, David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, Charith Asalanka, Pathum Nissanka, Glenn Maxwell, Dhananjaya de Silva, Josh Hazlewood, Dushmantha Chameera, Matt Kuhnemann and Maheesh Theekshana.

Captain: Marnus Labuschagne. Vice-captain: Maheesh Theekshana.

SL vs AUS Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - 4th ODI.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Alex Carey, David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, Kusal Mendis, Pathum Nissanka, Travis Head, Dhananjaya de Silva, Josh Hazlewood, Chamika Karunaratne, Matt Kuhnemann and Maheesh Theekshana.

Captain: Dhananjaya de Silva. Vice-captain: David Warner.

