SL vs AUS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 5th ODI

The fifth ODI between Sri Lanka (SL) and Australia (AUS) is set to take place at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Friday, June 24.

Sri Lanka have already sealed a series win against the mighty Aussies, with the likes of Pathum Nissanka and Jeffrey Vandersay impressing for the hosts. However, they will be keen to get another win under their belts and end the white-ball series on a high. However, the Australians are a strong outfit capable of putting in a strong performance. Although they are missing a few key players, they have a lot of depth and balance to fall back on. All in all, a cracking game beckons in Colombo with both teams eyeing a win in the fixture.

SL vs AUS Probable Playing 11 Today

SL XI

Pathum Nissanka, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (c), Chamika Karunaratne, Jeffrey Vandersay, Jeffrey Vandersay, Maheesh Theekshana and Dunith Wellalage.

AUS XI

David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Mitchell Marsh, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Matt Kuhnemann, Josh Hazlewood/Jhye Richardson and Pat Cummins.

Match Details

SL vs AUS, 5th ODI

Date and Time: 24th June 2022, 2:30 PM IST

Venue: R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

Pitch Report

As seen in previous games, the pitch at the Premadasa Stadium has been a touch on the slower side. There is not much swing available for the pacers with the batters likely to attack the bowling in the powerplay phase. As the match progresses, the spinners will come into play with ample turn available for them. Wickets in hand will be key, with 250 being a good total at the venue.

Today's SL vs AUS Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Alex Carey: Alex Carey has had his moments in the series with 104 runs in four matches. Despite boasting good technique against spin, Carey has failed to convert his starts into big ones in the middle order. With the southpaw capable of scoring big runs, he is one to watch out for in this game.

Batter

Pathum Nissanka: Pathum Nissanka has had a breakout series, scoring 220 runs, including his first ODI hundred. He has anchored the Sri Lankan innings with his composed batting style. Given the form that he is in at the moment, Nissanka should be a good addition to your SL vs AUS Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Glenn Maxwell: Glenn Maxwell is one of the best players in white-ball cricket with his ability to tee off with the bat from ball one being noteworthy. The Aussie all-rounder has been decent with the bat and has added value with his handy off-spin as well. With the conditions suiting Maxwell, he should be a fine pick in your SL vs AUS Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Maheesh Theekshana: Maheesh Theekshana is slowly becoming one of the best spinners in ODI cricket. Although he has only two wickets in the series, his economy stands at under five, stifling batters with his accuracy and variations. With Theekshana bound to have an impact in this game, he is a must-have in your SL vs AUS Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in SL vs AUS Dream11 prediction team

Marnus Labuschagne (AUS)

Glenn Maxwell (AUS)

Pathum Nissanka (SL)

Important stats for SL vs AUS Dream11 prediction team

Pathum Nissanka - 220 runs in 4 matches in this series, Average: 55.00

David Warner - 145 runs in 4 matches in this series, Average: 36.25

Maheesh Theekshana - 2 wickets in 4 matches in this series, ER: 4.78

SL vs AUS Dream11 Prediction Today (5th ODI)

SL vs AUS Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - 5th ODI.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Alex Carey, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Marnus Labuschagne, David Warner, Glenn Maxwell, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Pat Cummins, Matthew Kuhnemann and Maheesh Theekshana.

Captain: Marnus Labuschagne. Vice-captain: Charith Asalanka.

SL vs AUS Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - 5th ODI.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Kusal Mendis, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Marnus Labuschagne, David Warner, Glenn Maxwell, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dhananjaya de Silva, Pat Cummins, Matthew Kuhnemann and Jeffrey Vandersay.

Captain: Wanindu Hasaranga. Vice-captain: Marnus Labuschagne.

