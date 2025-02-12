SL vs AUS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Australia tour of Sri Lanka 2025, 1st ODI

The first ODI match of the Australia tour of Sri Lanka 2025 will see Sri Lanka (SL) squaring off against Australia (AUS) at the R.Premadasa Stadium in Khettarama, Colombo on Wednesday, February 12. Ahead of the exciting match, here's all you need to know about the SL vs AUS Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

Australia lost their last ODI series to Pakistan by 2-1. They lost the last match of the series by eight wickets. Sri Lanka, on other hand, lost their last ODI series to New Zealand by 2-1. They won the last match of the series by a massive margin of 140 runs.

These two teams have played a total of 104 head-to-head ODI matches. Australia have won 64 matches, while Sri Lanka managed to win 36 matches. A total of four matches ended with a no result.

Trending

SL vs AUS Match Details

The first ODI match of the Australia tour of Sri Lanka 2025 will be played on February 12 at the R.Premadasa Stadium in Khettarama, Colombo. The game is set to begin at 10:00 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SL vs AUS, 1st ODI Match

Date and Time: 12 February 2025, 10:00 AM IST

Venue: R.Premadasa Stadium, Khettarama, Colombo

Pitch Report

The pitch at the R.Premadasa Stadium in Colombo is well-balanced and has equal assistance for batters and bowlers. Pacers tend to find a lot of assistance in the first few overs after which the pitch becomes easier to bat. The last ODI match played at this pitch was between India and Sri Lanka. A total of 386 runs were scored at a loss of 17 wickets.

SL vs AUS Form Guide

SL - W L L

AUS - L L W

SL vs AUS Probable Playing XI

SL Playing XI

No injury updates

Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kamindu Mendis, Janith Liyanage, Charith Asalanka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage, Asitha Fernando, and Lahiru Kumara.

AUS Playing XI

No injury updates

Travis Head, Matt Short, Steve Smith, Josh Inglis (wk), Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Aaron Hardie, Spencer Johnson, Sean Abbott, Adam Zampa, and Nathan Ellis.

SL vs AUS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Kusal Mendis

Kusal Mendis is no doubt the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match. He is in top-notch form and can once again smash a lot of runs. He has smashed 4309 runs in 141 ODI matches. Josh Inglis is another good wicketkeeper option for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

Travis Head

Steve Smith and Travis Head are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. Travis Head has smashed 2645 runs and taken 24 wickets in the 69 ODI matches. Marnus Labuschagne is another good batter for today's match.

All-rounders

Wanindu Hasaranga

Wanindu Hasaranga and Glenn Maxwell are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Hasaranga has smashed 970 runs and taken 95 wickets in the 61 ODI matches. Charith Asalanka is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

Mitchell Starc

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Adam Zampa and Mitchell Starc. Both bowlers are crucial for today's match. Starc has taken 244 wickets and smashed 577 runs in 127 ODI matches. Mahesh Theekshana is another good bowler option for today's match. He took 9 wickets in the last match.

SL vs AUS match captain and vice-captain choices

Travis Head

Travis Head is one of the most crucial picks from Australia as the pitch is expected to support middle order batters. He is in great form and showed everyone his capabilities in the last few matches. He has smashed 2645 runs and taken 24 wickets in the 69 ODI matches.

Wanindu Hasaranga

Wanindu Hasaranga is one of the best grand league captaincy options from Sri Lanka who will be very crucial in today's match. He has the ability to take a lot of wickets at this pitch. He has smashed 970 runs and taken 95 wickets in the 61 ODI matches.

5 Must-Picks for SL vs AUS, 1st ODI Match

Mitchell Starc

Travis Head

Steve Smith

Glenn Maxwell

Wanindu Hasaranga

Sri Lanka vs Australia Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good for pacers and middle order batters, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making bowlers or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Sri Lanka vs Australia Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: K Mendis

Batters: P Nissanka, S Smith, T Head

All-rounders: W Hasaranga, D Wellalage, C Asalanka, G Maxwell

Bowlers: M Starc, A Zampa, M Theekshana

Sri Lanka vs Australia Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: K Mendis

Batters: M Labuschagne, S Smith, T Head

All-rounders: W Hasaranga, M Short, C Asalanka, G Maxwell

Bowlers: M Starc, A Zampa, M Theekshana

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking to improve your fantasy team? Download CricRocket and get expert teams, venue details, pitch report and in-depth player stats! 🚀☄️