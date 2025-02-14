SL vs AUS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Australia tour of Sri Lanka 2025, 2nd ODI

The second ODI of Australia's tour of Sri Lanka 2025 will see Sri Lanka (SL) face Australia (AUS) at the R.Premadasa Stadium in Khettarama, Colombo, on Friday, February 14. Ahead of the exciting match, here's all you need to know about the SL vs AUS Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Sri Lanka won the first ODI against Australia by 49 runs. They batted first and smashed 214 runs and were able to restrict Australia to only 165 runs. Charith Asalanka played a crucial knock of 127 runs while Mahesh Theekshana took four wickets and bowled a maiden over in his quota of ten overs.

The two teams have played a total of 105 head-to-head ODIs. Australia have won 64 matches, while Sri Lanka managed to win 37 matches; four matches ended with no results.

Trending

SL vs AUS Match Details

The second ODI of Australia's tour of Sri Lanka 2025 will be played on February 14 at the R.Premadasa Stadium in Khettarama, Colombo. The game is set to take place at 10:00 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SL vs AUS, 2nd ODI Match

Date and Time: 14th February 2025, 10:00 AM IST

Venue: R.Premadasa Stadium, Khettarama, Colombo

Pitch Report

The pitch at R.Premadasa Stadium in Khettarama, Colombo is well-balanced and has equal assistance for batters and bowlers. Pacers tend to find a lot of assistance in the first few overs after which the pitch becomes easier to bat. The first ODI between Australia and Sri Lanka was played at this venue. A total of 379 runs were scored at a loss of 20 wickets.

SL vs AUS Form Guide

SL - W

AUS - L

SL vs AUS Probable Playing XI

SL Playing XI

No injury updates

Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kamindu Mendis, Janith Liyanage, Charith Asalanka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage, Asitha Fernando, Eshan Malinga

AUS Playing XI

No injury updates

Jake Fraser McGurk, Matt Short, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Cooper Connolly, Aaron Hardie, Spencer Johnson, Sean Abbott, Alex Carey (wk), Adam Zampa, Nathan Ellis

SL vs AUS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Alex Carey

Alex Carey is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He is in top-notch form and can once again smash a lot of runs. He 41 runs in just 38 balls and also took 3 catches. Kusal Mendis is another good wicket-keeper option for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

Steve Smith

Steve Smith and Pathum Nissanka are the two best batsmen picks for today's Dream11 team. Steve Smith has smashed 5674 runs and taken 28 wickets in 166 ODI matches. Marnus Labuschagne is another good batter for today's match.

All-rounders

Charith Asalanka

Wanindu Hasaranga and Charith Asalanka are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Charith Asalanka smashed 127 runs and took 1 wicket in the last match. Dunith Wellalage is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

Mahesh Theekshana

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Nathan Ellis and Mahesh Theekshana. Both bowlers are crucial for today's match. Maheesh Theekshana took 4 wickets and bowled a maiden over in the last match. Spencer Johnson is another good bowler option for today's match.

SL vs AUS match captain and vice-captain choices

Charith Asalanka

Charith Asalanka is one of the most crucial picks from Sri Lanka as the pitch is expected to support middle order batters. He is in great form and showed everyone his capabilities in the last few matches. He has smashed 2169 runs and taken 15 wickets in 71 ODI matches including a century in the last match against Australia.

Dunith Wellalage

Dunith Wellalage is one of the best grand league captaincy options from Sri Lanka who will be very crucial in today's match. He has the ability to take a lot of wickets at this pitch. He smashed 30 runs and took 2 wickets in the last match.

5 Must-Picks for SL vs AUS, 2nd ODI Match

Steve Smith

Dunith Wellalage

Charith Asalanka

Mahesh Theekshana

Wanindu Hasaranga

Sri Lanka vs Australia Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good for pacers and middle order batters, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making bowlers or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Sri Lanka vs Australia Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: K Mendis, A Carey

Batters: P Nissanka, S Smith

All-rounders: W Hasaranga, D Wellalage, C Asalanka, A Hardie, A Abbott

Bowlers: M Theekshana, N Ellis

Sri Lanka vs Australia Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: A Carey

Batters: S Smith

All-rounders: W Hasaranga, D Wellalage, C Asalanka, A Hardie, A Abbott

Bowlers: M Theekshana, N Ellis, A Fernando, S Johnson

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback