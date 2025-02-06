SL vs AUS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for Australia tour of Sri Lanka 2025, 2nd Test

The second Test of the Australia tour of Sri Lanka 2025 will see Sri Lanka (SL) square off against Australia (AUS) at the Galle International Stadium in Galle on Thursday, January 6. Hre's all you need to know about the SL vs AUS Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and pitch report.
Australia won the first Test against Sri Lanka by an innings and 242 runs. They were always leading the game after scoring 654-6 in their first innings. Sri Lanka responded with 412 across the two innings. Steve Smith, Usman Khawaja and Josh Inglis hit centuries against Sri Lanka.
The two teams have played 34 head-to-head Tests. Australia have won 21, while Sri Lanka have won five, with eight matches drawn.
SL vs AUS Match Details
The second Test of the Australia tour of Sri Lanka 2025 will be played on February 6 at the Galle International Stadium in Galle at 10 a.m. IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
Match: SL vs AUS, 2nd Test Match
Date and Time: February 6, 2025, 10 a.m. IST
Venue: Galle International Stadium, Galle
Pitch Report
The pitch at the Galle International Stadium in Galle is well-balanced and has equal assistance for batters and bowlers. Pacers tend to find a lot of assistance in the first few overs after which the pitch becomes easier to bat. The last Test here was the first Test of the ongoing series between Australia and Sri Lanka. A total of 1066 runs were scored for the loss of 26 wickets.
SL vs AUS Form Guide
SL - L
AUS - W
SL vs AUS Probable Playing XIs
SL
No injury update
Dimuth Karunaratne, Oshada Fernando, Dinesh Chandimal, Angelo Mathews, Kamindu Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Kusal Mendis (wk), Prabath Jayasuriya, Nishan Peiris, Jeffrey Vandersay, Asitha Fernando
AUS
No injury update
Usman Khawaja, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Josh Inglis, Beau Webster, Alex Carey (wk), Mitchell Starc, Matthew Kuhnemann, Nathan Lyon, Todd Murphy
SL vs AUS Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicketkeeper
Josh Inglis
Inglis is the best wicketkeeper pick. He's in top form, scoring 102 runs in the last match. Dinesh Chandimal is another good option.
Batters
Usman Khawaja
Khawaja and Steve Smith are the two best batter picks. Khawaja scored 232 runs in the last match against Sri Lanka. Marnus Labuschagne is another good option.
All-rounders
Travis Head
Kamindu Mendis and Head are the best all-rounder picks. Head scored 57 runs in the last match and could trouble the Sri Lankan bowlers once again. Dhananjaya de Silva is another good option.
Bowlers
Mitchell Starc
The top bowler picks are Nathan Lyon and Starc, who took three wickets and scored 19 runs in the last match. Matthew Kuhnemann is another good option, taking nine wickets in the last match.
SL vs AUS match captain and vice-captain choices
Travis Head
Head is one of the most crucial picks from Australia, as the pitch is expected to support middle order batters. He's in great form and showed his prowess in the last few matches.
Steve Smith
Smith is one of the best grand league captaincy options from Australia. He scored 141 runs in the last match against Sri Lanka.
Five must-picks for SL vs AUS, 2nd Test Match
Mitchell Starc
Travis Head
Steve Smith
Usman Khawaja
Matthew Kuhnemann
Sri Lanka vs Australia Match Expert Tips
As the pitch is expected to be good for pacers and middle order batters, it's advisable to make a team accordingly. Making bowlers or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain could be the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.
Sri Lanka vs Australia Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head
Wicketkeeper: J Inglis, D Chandimal
Batters: U Khawaja, S Smith
All-rounders: T Head, D de Silva, K Mendis
Bowlers: M Starc, J Vandersay, M Kuhnemann, N Lyon
Sri Lanka vs Australia Dream11 Prediction, Grand League
Wicketkeeper: J Inglis, K Mendis
Batters: U Khawaja, S Smith, M Labuschagne
All-rounders: T Head
Bowlers: M Starc, J Vandersay, M Kuhnemann, N Lyon, T Murphy
Looking to improve your fantasy team? Download CricRocket and get expert teams, venue details, pitch report and in-depth player stats! 🚀☄️