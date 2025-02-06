SL vs AUS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for Australia tour of Sri Lanka 2025, 2nd Test

The second Test of the Australia tour of Sri Lanka 2025 will see Sri Lanka (SL) square off against Australia (AUS) at the Galle International Stadium in Galle on Thursday, January 6. Hre's all you need to know about the SL vs AUS Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and pitch report.

Australia won the first Test against Sri Lanka by an innings and 242 runs. They were always leading the game after scoring 654-6 in their first innings. Sri Lanka responded with 412 across the two innings. Steve Smith, Usman Khawaja and Josh Inglis hit centuries against Sri Lanka.

The two teams have played 34 head-to-head Tests. Australia have won 21, while Sri Lanka have won five, with eight matches drawn.

SL vs AUS Match Details

The second Test of the Australia tour of Sri Lanka 2025 will be played on February 6 at the Galle International Stadium in Galle at 10 a.m. IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Trending

Match: SL vs AUS, 2nd Test Match

Date and Time: February 6, 2025, 10 a.m. IST

Venue: Galle International Stadium, Galle

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Galle International Stadium in Galle is well-balanced and has equal assistance for batters and bowlers. Pacers tend to find a lot of assistance in the first few overs after which the pitch becomes easier to bat. The last Test here was the first Test of the ongoing series between Australia and Sri Lanka. A total of 1066 runs were scored for the loss of 26 wickets.

SL vs AUS Form Guide

SL - L

AUS - W

SL vs AUS Probable Playing XIs

SL

No injury update

Dimuth Karunaratne, Oshada Fernando, Dinesh Chandimal, Angelo Mathews, Kamindu Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Kusal Mendis (wk), Prabath Jayasuriya, Nishan Peiris, Jeffrey Vandersay, Asitha Fernando

AUS

No injury update

Usman Khawaja, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Josh Inglis, Beau Webster, Alex Carey (wk), Mitchell Starc, Matthew Kuhnemann, Nathan Lyon, Todd Murphy

SL vs AUS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Josh Inglis

Inglis is the best wicketkeeper pick. He's in top form, scoring 102 runs in the last match. Dinesh Chandimal is another good option.

Batters

Usman Khawaja

Khawaja and Steve Smith are the two best batter picks. Khawaja scored 232 runs in the last match against Sri Lanka. Marnus Labuschagne is another good option.

All-rounders

Travis Head

Kamindu Mendis and Head are the best all-rounder picks. Head scored 57 runs in the last match and could trouble the Sri Lankan bowlers once again. Dhananjaya de Silva is another good option.

Bowlers

Mitchell Starc

The top bowler picks are Nathan Lyon and Starc, who took three wickets and scored 19 runs in the last match. Matthew Kuhnemann is another good option, taking nine wickets in the last match.

SL vs AUS match captain and vice-captain choices

Travis Head

Head is one of the most crucial picks from Australia, as the pitch is expected to support middle order batters. He's in great form and showed his prowess in the last few matches.

Steve Smith

Smith is one of the best grand league captaincy options from Australia. He scored 141 runs in the last match against Sri Lanka.

Five must-picks for SL vs AUS, 2nd Test Match

Mitchell Starc

Travis Head

Steve Smith

Usman Khawaja

Matthew Kuhnemann

Sri Lanka vs Australia Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good for pacers and middle order batters, it's advisable to make a team accordingly. Making bowlers or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain could be the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Sri Lanka vs Australia Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: J Inglis, D Chandimal

Batters: U Khawaja, S Smith

All-rounders: T Head, D de Silva, K Mendis

Bowlers: M Starc, J Vandersay, M Kuhnemann, N Lyon

Sri Lanka vs Australia Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: J Inglis, K Mendis

Batters: U Khawaja, S Smith, M Labuschagne

All-rounders: T Head

Bowlers: M Starc, J Vandersay, M Kuhnemann, N Lyon, T Murphy

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking to improve your fantasy team? Download CricRocket and get expert teams, venue details, pitch report and in-depth player stats! 🚀☄️