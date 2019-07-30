SL vs BAN, 3rd ODI: Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI Updates & Fantasy Cricket Tips - July 31st, 2019

With a historic series win under their belt, Sri Lanka look to go one step further and complete a clean-sweep as they face Bangladesh in the third and final ODI in Colombo.

Ever since the introduction of Avishka Fernando, Sri Lanka have looked a different batting unit with their batsmen able to pace their innings properly, unlike Bangladesh, who haven't coped well against the pace and guile of the Sri Lankan bowlers.

Tamim Iqbal is under the pump with this being his first assignment as captain albeit temporarily and he would love to salvage some pride on Wednesday. Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team.

Squads to choose from

Sri Lanka:

Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Perera, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Lahiru Thirimanne, Shehan Jayasuriya, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Akila Dananjaya, Dasun Shanaka, Nuwan Pradeep, Lahiru Kumara, Thisara Perera, Isuru Udana and Kasun Rajitha.

Bangladesh:

Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Mohammad Mithun, Mosaddek Hossain, Sabbir Rahman, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Anamul Haque, Mehidy Hasan, Farhad Reza, Taskin Ahmed, Shafiul Islam and Taijul Islam.

Playing XI Updates

Sri Lanka:

Although the series is already won, Sri Lanka wouldn't mind playing with the same set of players with their top three of Avishka Fernando, Kusal Perera and Dimuth Karunaratne doing well. Kusal Mendis has found form in the middle order which bodes well for the Sri Lankans in the longer run as they continue their resurgence.

Shehan Jayasuriya could be given a game at the expense of Thirimanne while the rest of bowling unit should remain the same with the pitch tending to play a touch slower than usual.

Possible XI: Fernando, Karunaratne (C), Kusal Perera (WK), Mendis, Mathews, Shehan/Thirimanne, Dhananjaya de Silva, Akila, Udana, Kumara and Pradeep

Bangladesh:

The lack of an extra frontline bowler has hurt the Bangladesh side although Soumya Sarkar and Mosaddek haven't done too bad. Shafiul Islam could make way for Farhad Reza, which would add much needed depth to their batting department and a death bowling option. This would pave the way for Mustafizur to open the bowling, where he could be effective against the in-form Sri Lanka top order.

Mohammad Mithun's position in the side is also in doubt with Anamul Haque on the sidelines. The onus is on Tamim Iqbal and Mahmudullah to come good with the side staring at the prospect of a humiliating white-wash.

Possible XI: Tamim (C), Sarkar, Mithun/Anamul, Rahim (WK), Mahmudullah, Sabbir, Mosaddek, Mehidy, Mustafizur, Taijul and Shafiul/Reza.

Match Details:

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, 3rd ODI

31st July 2019, 2:30 PM IST

R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

Pitch Report:

The pitch is on the slower side which has forced teams to field an extra spinner. Nevertheless, it is still a decent wicket to bat on with the likes of Kusal Mendis and Angelo Mathews providing a masterclass as to how to bat on such a wicket in the previous game.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions:

Wicket-keeper: Both Kusal Perera and Mushfiqur Rahim have been in brilliant form with 141 and 165 runs to their names. With Rahim being the lone warrior in both games, he is a dependable option from the Bangladesh roster and should slot in alongside Kusal Perera for this game.

Batsmen: Tamim Iqbal hasn't been in the best of form since the World Cup and would love to get some runs under his belt. Along with Sabbir Rahman and Kusal Mendis, he is one to watch out for in this game. Sri Lankan youngster Avishka Fernando won the Man of the Match award in the second ODI and should add some more runs to his tally at the top of the order on Wednesday.

Allrounders: Dhananjaya de Silva's off-spin is pivotal on this pitch as he is picked in the side along with fellow spinning all-rounder Mosaddek Hossain. Provided he is picked in the side, Farhad Reza is also a decent option to have as the third all-rounder in the fantasy team.

Bowlers: Although he has been a touch expensive in both games, Mustafizur Rahman has four wickets to his name and should be picked in the side regardless of his form in Bangladesh's matches. His cutters are sure to come into play on a sluggish wicket. Another good option would be Nuwan Pradeep, who has sizzled with his swing and accuracy. One of Mehidy Hasan or Akila Dhananjaya should suffice as the final bowling option.

Captain: Mushfiqur Rahim has looked in great touch and has crossed the 50-run mark in all games including the practice match. He is a great option for captaincy while the likes of Avishka Fernando and Tamim Iqbal are also players capable of scoring big runs.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Mushfiqur Rahim, Kusal Perera, Avishka Fernando, Tamim Iqbal, Sabbir Rahman, Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Mosaddek Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Mehidy Hasan and Nuwan Pradeep. Captain: Avishka Fernando, Vice-captain: Mushfiqur Rahim

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Mushfiqur Rahim, Kusal Perera, Avishka Fernando, Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Mosaddek Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Akila Dhananjaya and Nuwan Pradeep. Captain: Tamim Iqbal, Vice-captain: Avishka Fernando