SL vs BAN Dream11 prediction: 3 differentials you can pick for today’s 2024 T20 World Cup match – June 8, 2024

Sri Lanka (SL) and Bangladesh (BAN) will face off in a Group D match of the Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 on Friday, June 7 (Saturday, June 8 IST) at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas.

Sri Lanka lost their opening World Cup fixture against South Africa in New York. Batting first, they were bowled out for 77. In reply, the Proteas chased down the target in 16.2 overs with six wickets in hand.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh lost their most recent T20I series against the United States of America 2-1. They also lost the warm-up fixture against India by 60 runs.

In March 2024, the two teams met in a three-match T20I series where Sri Lanka won by 2-0. Sri Lanka will be eager to maintain their dominance and avenge their previous World Cup setback.

On that note, here are the three differential picks you can opt for your SL vs BAN Dream11 teams.

#3 Nuwan Thushara (SL) - 7.5 credits

Australia v Sri Lanka - T20 Series: Game 2

Nuwan Thushara had a great season in IPL 2024, taking eight wickets in seven matches at an economy of 9.88. He continued his form in the World Cup and picked up a wicket in the previous game against South Africa.

Nuwan has bagged 10 wickets in the last five T20Is, including one five and four-wicket haul. Thus, he will be one of the top differentials in your fantasy teams.

#2 Maheesh Theekshana (SL) - 8.0 credits

Sri Lanka v Bangladesh - Asia Cup

Maheesh Theekshana is a right-arm off-spinner from Sri Lanka who can bowl in the middle overs and break crucial partnerships. He can pick up key wickets in slow pitches.

Theekshana has been in fine form in the last 10 T20Is, chipping in 11 wickets at a decent economy. Thus, he can be a trump card in your SL vs BAN Dream11 teams.

#1 Charith Asalanka (SL) - 7.0 credits

South Africa v Sri Lanka - ICC Men's Cricket World Cup India 2023

Charith Asalanka is a middle-order batter and a part-time bowler for Sri Lanka. He has been in decent form in the last four T20Is, scoring 81 runs at an average of 40.5.

Asalanka has smashed 150 runs in five matches against Bangladesh at an excellent average of 52, including an unbeaten 80-run knock. Thus, he will be the best differential pick for your SL vs BAN Dream11 teams.

