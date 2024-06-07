SL vs BAN Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s 2024 T20 World Cup match – June 8, 2024  

Sri Lanka (SL) and Bangladesh (BAN) will lock horns in a Group D match of the Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 on Saturday, June 8. The Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas will host the contest.

Sri Lanka lost to South Africa in their first match and will be desperate to get on the board. Bangladesh, on the other hand, slumped to a 1-2 series defeat at the hands of the USA followed by a heavy loss to India in the warmups.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the SL vs BAN game:

#3 Shakib Al Hasan (BAN) – 9 credits

India v Bangladesh - Asia Cup

Shakib Al Hasan did not have the best of times in the T20I series against the USA. He also faltered against India in the warm-up match against India in New York.

But since he is the No. 1 ranked all-rounder in T20Is, expectations will be high from the Magura-born cricketer. Fantasy users should include him in their teams for the SL vs BAN Dream11 match.

#2 Wanindu Hasaranga (SL) – 9 credits

New Zealand v Sri Lanka - 2nd T20

Wanindu Hasaranga bowled well in the match against South Africa and will be high on confidence. He finished with figures of 3.2-0-22-2 after dismissing Quinton de Kock and Tristan Stubbs.

However, he would be looking to make amends with the bat after bagging a duck last time around. He should be a part of SL vs BAN Dream11 teams for the next game.

#1 Mustafizur Rahman (BAN) – 8.5 credits

New Zealand v Bangladesh - Men's ODI Game 3

Mustafizur Rahman currently holds the record for the best bowling figures by a Bangladeshi in T20Is. He picked up six wickets for 10 runs against the USA in the third T20I. However, he did not play in the warm-up game against India.

Rahman also bowled brilliantly for the Chennai Super Kings in the IPL. He should be picked in SL vs BAN Dream11 teams.

