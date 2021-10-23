SL vs BAN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Match 15

Match 15 of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 will see Sri Lanka (SL) take on Bangladesh (BAN) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on Sunday.

After a shocking loss to Scotland in their opening fixture, Bangladesh bounced back with two impressive bowling performances to seal their place in the Super 12 stage. They will be looking to continue their fine form in the T20 World Cup 2021 at the expense of Sri Lanka, who are unbeaten so far. Riding on the exploits of Wanindu Hasaranga and Maheesh Theekshana, the Lankans have exceeded expectations and have emerged as a force to be reckoned with. With both teams looking to kick-off the Super 12 phase with a win, an exciting game beckons in Sharjah.

SL vs BAN Probable Playing 11 Today

SL XI

Kusal Perera (wk), Pathum Nissanka, Dinesh Chandimal/Charith Asalanka, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Lahiru Kumara, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera and Maheesh Theekshana

BAN XI

Liton Das, Mohammad Naim, Shakib al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah Riyad (c), Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan (wk), Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Taskin Ahmed and Mustafizur Rahman

Match Details

SL vs BAN, ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 Match 15, Super 12 Group 1

Date and Time: 23rd October 2021, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Pitch Report

As seen in the previous game at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, the bowlers are expected to enjoy the conditions, with the ball keeping a touch low. Runscoring is relatively easy in the powerplay overs, and the batters will look to make full use of the fielding restrictions early on. As the match progresses, the pitch may slow down, making for an intriguing contest in the middle overs. Both teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss, with 150-160 being a good total at the venue.

Today’s SL vs BAN Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Kusal Perera: Kusal Perera struck some form in his last outing against the Netherlands, playing a cameo at the top of the order. With the southpaw looking to continue his fine form for the Sri Lankans, he is a must-have in your SL vs BAN Dream11 fantasy team ahead of Nurul Hasan.

Batter

Mohammad Naim: Mohammad Naim has already shown what he is capable of doing with a fifty against Oman. Equally comfortable against pace and spin, Naim should get some runs under his belt in the powerplay phase.

All-rounder

Wanindu Hasaranga: Wanindu Hasaranga hasn't disappointed the Sri Lankans with a fifty and a three-fer to show for his efforts in the tournament so far. Given the form that the Sri Lankan all-rounder is in at the moment, he is bound to be a popular pick in this SL vs BAN Dream11 fantasy contest.

Bowler

Mustafizur Rahman: Mustafizur Rahman has also done well with his clever variations and death bowling ability to price important wickets in the middle and towards the end of an innings. With the Sharjah pitch favoring his style of bowling, Rahman should pick up a wicket or two against Sri Lanka.

Top 3 best players to pick in SL vs BAN Dream11 prediction team

Liton Das (BAN)

Shakib al Hasan (BAN)

Dushmantha Chameera (SL)

Important stats for SL vs BAN Dream11 prediction team

Shakib al Hasan - 108 runs and 9 wickets in 3 ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 matches

Mustafizur Rahman - 6 wickets in 3 ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 matches, Average: 17.00

Dushmantha Chameera - 3 wickets in 3 ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 matches, Average: 15.00

SL vs BAN Dream11 Prediction Today (ICC T20 World Cup 2021)

SL vs BAN Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Kusal Perera, Mahmudullah Riyad, Naim Sheikh, Avishka Fernando, Shakib Al Hasan, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dasun Shanaka, Maheesh Theekshana, Mustafizur Rahman, Mohammad Saifuddin and Dushmantha Chameera

Captain: Shakib Al Hasan. Vice-captain: Kusal Perera

SL vs BAN Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Kusal Perera, Liton Das, Naim Sheikh, Avishka Fernando, Shakib al Hasan, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dasun Shanaka, Maheesh Theekshana, Mustafizur Rahman, Mohammad Saifuddin and Lahiru Kumara

Captain: Kusal Perera. Vice-captain: Mohammad Saifuddin

Edited by Samya Majumdar