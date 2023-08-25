SL vs HT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats and Pitch Report for Maharaja T20 Trophy 2023, Match 26

Shivamogga Lions (SL) will be up against the Hubli Tigers (HT) in the 26th game of the Maharaja T20 Trophy 2023 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday (August 25). Ahead of the game, here's everything you need to know about the SL vs HT Dream11 Fantasy prediction .

Hubli Tigers, at the top of the points table, are getting ready to take on their opponents in an upcoming encounter that might likely cement their position at the top. They have shown solid cricket so far, winning six of their eight games, with an amazing blend of experienced and young stars. The Tigers have tended to outperform their opponents in both batting and bowling.

Meanwhile, Shivamogga Lions are in a must-win situation to keep their playoff dreams alive, as they are in for a challenging task against the strong visiting side. They will need to plan carefully and put their best foot forward in every phase of the game. Their batters must figure out a way to crack the visitors' bowling code, while their bowlers have to figure out ways to counter the strong batting order.

SL vs HT Match Details, Match 26th

The 26th game of the Maharaja T20 Trophy 2023 will be played on August 25 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru at 05:30 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: SL vs HT, Maharaja T20 Trophy 2023, Match 26th

Date and Time: August 25; 05:30 pm IST

Venue: M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

SL vs HT, Pitch Report

The pitch at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium is good for batting as the ball comes onto the bat nicely. There should be some early movement with the new ball, which could keep batters on their toes. Chasing should be the preferred option for the team winning the toss. Anything above 190 could be a par score.

Last 5 matches at this ground

Matches won by team batting first: 1

Matches won by team bowling first: 4

Average first innings score: 154

Average second innings score: 153

SL vs HT Form Guide

Shivamogga Lions- L-W-L-L-L

Hubli Tigers- L-W-L-W-W

SL vs HT Probable Playing XI

Shivamogga Lions Playing XI

No injury updates

Rohan Kadam, Nihal Ullal (wk), Rohan Naveen, Abhinav Manohar, Shreyas Gopal (c), Shivaraj S, ranthi Kumar, Deepak Devadiga, Vasuki Koushik, Aditya Somanna, Pranav Bhatia, Rohit Kumar K

Hubli Tigers Playing XI

No injury updates

Vyshak Vijay Kumar (c), Avinash D, LR Chethan, Srinivas Sharath (wk), Smaran Ravichandran, Amit Verma, Macneil Noronha, Aneesh KV, Hardik Raj, Abhilash Shetty, Sharan Gouda, Aadarsh Prajwal

Today's SL vs HT Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

KL Shrijith (240 runs in 7 matches; Average: 48.00)

KL Shrijith is expected to play a key role in this game. He has scored 240 runs at an average of 48.00 in the seven games he has played so far. He could be a crucial pick for your fantasy team.

Top Batter Pick

Manish Pandey (223 runs in 8 matches; S.R: 165.19)

Manish Pandey is in red-hot form in the ongoing tournament and has scored some crucial knocks for his team. He has scored 223 runs at an average of 223.00 and a strike rate of 165.19 in eight games. Such exploits make him a must-have in your SL vs HT Dream11 fantasy team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Shreyas Gopal (154 runs & 9 wickets in 8 matches; Average: 25.67)

Shreyas Gopal has emerged as the best asset in the tournament for his side, performing brilliantly with both the bat and the ball. He has taken nine wickets at an outstanding average of 26.56 and has scored 154 runs at a strike rate of 122.22 in eight games.

Top Bowler Pick

V Koushik (8 wickets in 8 matches; Average: 29.13)

V Koushik is his team's best bowler, thanks to his quick pace and ability to generate extra bounce, making him an excellent choice for your fantasy team. He has taken eight wickets at an average of 29.13 in as many games so far.

SL vs HT match captain and vice-captain choices

Luvnith Sisodia

Luvnith Sisodia is an in-form batter for his team and could provide valuable points with the bat in hand. He has scored 295 runs at a strike rate of 153.65 in eight games. That makes him a must-have in your SL vs HT Dream11 fantasy team.

Praveen Dubey

Mike Jones is a top bowling all-rounder for his team, having taken 10 wickets at an average of 17.10 while scoring 52 runs in eight games in the tournament so far. He could prove to be a valuable pick for your SL vs HT Dream11 fantasy team.

5 Must-Picks for SL vs HT, Match 26

Hardik Raj

Abhilash Shetty

Shivaraj S

Deepak Devadiga

Sharan Gouda

SL vs HT Match Expert Tips, 26th match

Shreyas Gopal has been one of his team's most effective players, scoring 154 runs at an average of 25.67 in eight innings, and has taken nine wickets at an average of 26.56. He's a must-have for your Dream11 fantasy team for this game.

SL vs HT Dream11 Prediction Team Match 26 Head-to-Head League

SL vs HT Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicketkeeper: L Sisodia, Umesh Ullah

Batters: Manish Pandey, Rohan Kadam, Abhinav Manohar

All-rounders: Shreyas Gopal, Praveen Dubey, M Kumar

Bowlers: K Cariappa, Vijay Koushik, P Bhatia

SL vs HT Dream11 Prediction Team Match 26 Grand League

SL vs HT Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Wicketkeeper: L Sisodia, KL Shrijith

Batters: Manish Pandey, Kranthi Kumar, M Taha, Abhinav Manohar

All-rounders: Shreyas Gopal, V Kaverappa, P Bhatia