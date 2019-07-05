SL vs IND Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing XI Updates for Today's Cricket World Cup Match - July 6th, 2019

Dwijesh Reddy FOLLOW OFFICIAL Preview 21 // 05 Jul 2019, 12:22 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Fantasy Cricket Tips

After securing a semi-final spot by beating Bangladesh earlier in the week, India now set their target on claiming the top spot as they play fellow Asians Sri Lanka in the first game of a double header on Saturday as part of the 44th fixture of the ICC World Cup 2019 at Headingley, Leeds.

Both teams come into this game on the back of decent wins and will be looking to end the league stage on a high although much more is at stake for the Indians despite of this game not having much to offer as far the World Cup is concerned.

With a fresh and flat wicket on offer, loads of entertainment is on the cards with Avishka Fernando and Rohit Sharma coming into the game on the back of scintillating hundreds. Sri Lanka will look to salvage some lost pride while the India look to gear up for the all important semi-finals.

Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team.

Squads to choose from

Sri Lanka

Dimuth Karunaratne (C), Dhananjaya de Silva, Avishka Fernando, Suranga Lakmal, Lasith Malinga, Angelo Mathews, Jeevan Mendis, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Thisara Perera, Nuwan Pradeep, Milinda Siriwardana, Lahiru Thirimanne, Isuru Udana and Jeffrey Vandersay

India

Virat Kohli (C), Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Rishabh Pant, MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul, Mohammed Shami, Mayank Agarwal, Rohit Sharma and Kuldeep Yadav.

Playing XI Updates

Sri Lanka

Provided he is deemed fit, Nuwan Pradeep should come into the side at the expense of Kasun Rajitha, who was a touch expensive against West Indies on Monday. Avishka Fernando has been sensational in the top order with 183 runs in three games as he looks to provide Sri Lanka with a good start with the bat alongside Kusal Perera and Dimuth Karunaratne, who have been at the their best at the top of the order.

Advertisement

Lasith Malinga has been their best bet with the ball with his searing yorkers and deceptive slower balls and will be their go-to bowler against the likes of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli on Saturday.

Possible XI: Kusal Perera(WK), Karunaratne (C), Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Thirimanne, Mathews, Dhananjaya, Udana, Malinga, Vandersay and Pradeep/Rajitha

India

Similar to their opponents on Saturday, not many changes are expected from India with KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant excelling with the bat. Rohit Sharma has already scored four hundreds this World Cup and will be eying another against the very opposition against whom he has recorded two double hundreds in the past.

Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah have picked 14 wickets each so far and will look to rattle the Sri Lanka top order early on while Bhuvneshwar Kumar should retain his place ahead of Kuldeep Yadav for this game as well.

Possible XI: Rohit, Rahul, Kohli (C), Pant, Dhoni(WK), Karthik, Pandya, Bhuvneshwar, Shami, Bumrah and Chahal

Match Details

Sri Lanka vs India, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Match 44

6th July 2019, 3:00 PM IST

Headingley, Leeds

Pitch Report

Although this is a used pitch, lots of runs are on offer with West Indies and Afghanistan scoring nearly 600 runs between them on Thursday. Slight rain is on the forecast prior to the game which could dictate the toss with the captains preferring to bowl first to make good use of the overcast conditions.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions

Wicket-keeper: Kusal Perera is preferred ahead of MS Dhoni with his form and ability to score quick runs at the top of the order bound to earn some fantasy points. Dinesh Karthik and Rishabh Pant are also possible options with India more likely to promote Karthik for him to get some game-time as the semi-final clash is only a few days away.

Batsmen: Virat Kohli has scored in excess of 400 runs this tournament and looks good for more on Saturday while Rohit Sharma and Dimuth Karunaratne are also viable options in the batting unit. One of KL Rahul or Avishka Fernando should suffice as the final batting selection in the fantasy team.

Allrounders: Hardik Pandya has been highly impressive with 187 runs and 8 wickets to his name. His quick fire cameos have often propelled India to a match-winning total and should be picked in the side for this game as well. Along with him, Dhananjaya de Silva is the preferred option with the allrounder chipping in with both bat and ball over the last few games to warranty a place in the fantasy team.

Bowlers: Lasith Malinga, Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah are must haves for this game with all of them in good form with ball and should pick a wicket or two in this game with the conditions also helpful for the pacers. Isuru Udana's ability to strike a few lusty blows makes him an attractive proposition while Yuzvendra Chahal is also a great option to have in the bowling department.

Captain: Virat Kohli has five fifties in the tournament although he is better known for his ability to convert them into hundreds. Considering his record against Sri Lanka, he is the preferred choice for captaincy along with the likes of KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya. Kusal Perera is also a decent option with the south-paw scoring a brisk fifty in Sri Lanka's win in the last ICC Event game played between the two sides in 2017.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Kusal Perera, Rishabh Pant, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Avishka Fernando, Hardik Pandya, Dhananjaya de Silva, Lasith Malinga, Isuru Udana, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammad Shami. Captain: Virat Kohli, Vice-Captain: Jasprit Bumrah

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Kusal Perera, Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Avishka Fernando, Dhananjaya de Silva, Hardik Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Isuru Udana and Lasith Malinga. Captain: Virat Kohli, Vice-Captain: KL Rahul