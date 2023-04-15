SL vs IRE Dream 11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Sri Lanka vs Ireland 1st Test - April 16th, 2023  

Sri Lanka (SL) and Ireland (IRE) are set to face each other in the first of the two Tests from Sunday, April 16. The SL vs IRE match will take place at the Galle International Stadium.

Sri Lanka have already named their squad for the first Test. The hosts will be looking to get off to a winning start. They have quite a few useful spinners, who can take advantage of the conditions in Galle.

Ireland will go into the game after a spirited performance against Shakib Al Hasan’s Bangladesh in the one-off Test.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream XI team for SL vs IRE. Pick your players wisely.

#3 Prabath Jayasuriya (SL) – 8 credits

New Zealand v Sri Lanka - 2nd Test: Day 2

Prabath Jayasuriya has been exceptional for Sri Lanka in Test cricket. The left-arm spinner has picked up 33 wickets from only nine innings in the purest format. Last year, he got 17 wickets from two matches in the series against Pakistan. On a turning track in Galle, you should pick him in your team for the SL vs IRE Test match.

#2 Lasith Embuldeniya (AJH) – 7.5 credits

South Africa v Sri Lanka- 1st Test

Along with Jayasuriya, Lasith Embuldeniya is another player who will be bowling a whole lot in the first SL vs IRE Test. He has been one of the prolific wicket-takers for Sri Lanka in Test cricket. The left-armer has picked up 71 wickets from 17 Tests with 5 five-wicket hauls to his name. With a top score of 40, Embuldeniya can also add vital runs on the board.

#1 Andy McBrine (IRE) – 8.5 credits

England v Ireland - 2nd One Day International: Royal London Series

Andy McBrine is in impressive form with the ball and should be picked for the SL vs IRE Test. He recently had figures of 28-2-118-6 against Bangladesh at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur. McBrine has a top score of 72 in Test cricket and can add valuable runs lower down the order.

