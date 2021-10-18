SL vs NAM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Match 4

Sri Lanka will take on Namibia in the 4th match of the ICC T20 World Cup at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Monday.

Sri Lanka are coming into the game after winning both their warm-up matches. They defeated Bangladesh by four wickets and followed it up with a 39-run win against Papua New Guinea.

The situation for Namibia is completely different. They lost their warm-up match against Oman by 32 runs and then lost against Scotland by 19 runs.

SL vs NAM Probable Playing 11 Today

SL XI

Avishka Fernando, Dinesh Chandimal, Kusal Perera, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dushmantha Chameera, Chamika Karunaratne, Akila Dananjaya, Maheesh Theekshana

NAM XI

Stephan Baard, Zane Green, Craig Williams, Gerhard Erasmus (c), David Wiese, JJ Smit, Jan Frylinck, Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz, Pikky Ya France, Karl Birkenstock

Match Details

SL vs NAM, ICC T20 World Cup, Match 4

Date and Time: 18th October, 2021, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Pitch Report

The track at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium is expected to be a balanced one. Batters will need to put in extra effort to clear the longer boundaries. A score of 160 could prove to be par on this wicket.

Today’s SL vs NAM Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

When it comes to donning the gloves behind the stumps, there are few players better than K Perera in the competition. The fact that he’s also an incredible batter who can take on the bowlers makes him a convincing choice for your Fantasy Side.

Batters

A Fernando is known to bide his time on the pitch before unleashing the big shots. Once he gets going, it’s hard to stop him. Against Papua New Guinea, he scored 81 off just 61 deliveries.

All-rounders

All-rounders are crucial in the shorter formats of the game and W Hasaranga has been at the top of his game recently. Not having him as your SL vs NAM Dream11 Fantasy Side multiplier choice could be a big mistake. He’s ranked second in the ICC Men’s T20I bowler’s rankings.

D Wiese is another great all-round choice who can contribute with both bat and ball. He seemed to be in great touch in both the warm-up fixtures.

Bowlers

D Chameera’s bowling could prove to be hard to deal with. He’s in excellent form as well, having picked up five wickets in the last two matches.

Top 5 best players to pick in SL vs NAM Dream11 prediction team

A Fernando (SL)

K Perera (SL)

W Hasaranga (SL)

D Wiese (NAM)

D Chameera (SL)

Important stats for SL vs NAM Dream11 prediction team

A Fernando: 273 runs

K Perera: 1416 runs

W Hasaranga: 200 runs and 36 wickets

D Wiese: 112 runs and 27 wickets

D Chameera: 31 runs and 38 wickets

SL vs NAM Dream11 Prediction Today

SL vs NAM Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: K Perera, C Williams, S Baard, A Fernando, W Hasaranga, D Wiese, D Shanaka, B Scholtz, L Kumara, A Dananjaya, D Chameera

Captain: A Fernando, Vice-Captain: D Wiese

SL vs NAM Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Also Read

Fantasy Suggestion #2: K Perera, C Williams, S Baard, C Asalanka, A Fernando, W Hasaranga, D Wiese, D Shanaka, B Scholtz, L Kumara, D Chameera

Captain: W Hasaranga, Vice-Captain: K Perera

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava