SL vs NAM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022, Match 1

The opening fixture of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 will have Sri Lanka (SL) taking on Namibia (NAM) at the Simonds Stadium in Geelong on Sunday, October 16. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the SL vs NAM 2022 Dream11 prediction.

Asia Cup champions Sri Lanka begin their T20 World Cup amid high expectations. They have a balanced unit with the likes of Pathum Nissanka and Dushmantha Chameera expected to come good for them. Namibia also have a strong squad filled with quality all-rounders like David Wiese and JJ Smit. Although they will start ae underdogs, Namibia have enough quality to trouble the Sri Lankans, making for a cracking game in Geelong.

SL vs NAM Match Details, ICC T20 World Cup 2022

The opening fixture of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 between Sri Lanka and Namibia will be played on October 16 at the Simonds Stadium in Geelong. The game is set to take place at 9:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SL vs NAM, ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022, Group A, Match 1

Date and Time: 16th October 2022, 9:30 AM IST

Venue: Simonds Stadium, Geelong

Exclusive Broadcaster: Star Sports

Live Streaming: Hotstar

SL vs NAM pitch report for ICC T20 World Cup 2022, Match 1

The pitch in Geelong is a decent one to bat on with the average score being 175. While the dimensions of the ground will play a big role, there is some help available for the pacers, who have accounted for 16 out of 18 wickets at the venue. Thirty-three percent of the wickets have fallen in the powerplay phase. Both teams will look to bat first, with the pitch not expected to change much during the course of the game.

Matches won by teams batting first: 0

Matches won by teams bowling first: 1

1st-innings score: 173

2nd-innings score: 176

SL vs NAM Form Guide

Sri Lanka: WWW

Namibia: WWW

SL vs NAM probable playing 11s for today’s match

Sri Lanka injury/team news

No injury concerns for Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka probable playing 11

Kusal Mendis, Pathum Nissanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Danushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa (wk), Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana and Dilshan Madushanka.

Namibia injury/team news

No injury concerns for Namibia.

Namibia probable playing 11

Divan la Cock, Michael van Lingen, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Gerhard Erasmus (c), David Wiese, JJ Smit, Zane Green (wk), Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz, Jan Frylinck and Karl Birkenstock/Tangeni Lungameni.

SL vs NAM Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Bhanuka Rajapaksa (27 matches, 541 runs, SR: 139.43)

Bhanuka Rajapaksa was one of Sri Lanka's top performers in the Asia Cup, scoring 191 runs in six matches at a strike rate of 149.22. He has a T20I strike rate of 139, holding him in good stead. With the southpaw expected to take up the floater's role, Rajapaksa is a top pick for your SL vs NAM Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Gerhard Erasmus (35 matches, 916 runs, Average: 35.23)

Gerhard Erasmus is one of Namibia's best batters with a T20I average of 35.23. He has eight 50-plus scores in 35 matches in this format. With Erasmus in decent form, he is a good addition to your SL vs NAM Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

JJ Smit (26 matches, 509 runs, 31 wickets)

JJ Smit is a talented allrounder with a T20I strike rate of 147. He is also a consistent performer with the ball, averaging 17.1 with his left-arm pace. Given the conditions on offer and his skill-set, Smit is a must-have in your SL vs NAM Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Maheesh Theekshana (24 matches, 22 wickets, ER: 6.52)

Maheesh Theekshana has been in fine form in this format, picking up 22 wickets in 24 matches. His variations have served Sri Lanka well in the powerplay and middle overs. In his previous outing against Namibia, Theekshana took three wickets and was adjudged the Player of the Match. With Theekshana likely to enjoy the conditions, he is a good selection for your SL vs NAM Dream11 prediction team.

SL vs NAM match captain and vice-captain choices

Wanindu Hasaranga

Wanindu Hasaranga was the highest wicket-taker in last year's T20 World Cup, picking up 16 wickets in just eight matches. While he averages just 14.75 with the ball, Hasaranga has shown glimpses of his ability with the bat in recent times. Given his recent form, he is a viable captaincy option in your SL vs NAM Dream11 prediction team.

Gerhard Erasmus

Gerhard Erasmus has been in fine touch in recent times, scoring a couple of fifties against Papua New Guinea, albeit in the ODI format. He has a decent record in T20Is as well and could also add value with the ball. With Erasmus due for a big score, he is a handy selection as captain or vice-captain in your SL vs NAM Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for SL vs NAM Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Pathum Nissanka 801 runs in 29 matches Wanindu Hasaranga 71 wickets in 44 matches Dushmantha Chameera 48 wickets in 50 matches David Wiese 387 runs, 38 wickets in 36 matches Ruben Trumpelmann 12 wickets in 15 innings

SL vs NAM match expert tips (ICC T20 World Cup 2022)

Maheesh Theekshana has a knack for picking up wickets in the powerplay and also had a decent Asia Cup campaign, taking six wickets. With Namibia's top-order trio of Divan la Cock, Michael van Lingen, and Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton not being particularly great against spin, Theekshana is one to watch out for in your SL vs NAM Dream11 prediction team.

SL vs NAM Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

SL vs NAM Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Kusal MendisBatters: Bhanuka Rajapaksa, JJ Smit, Pathum Nissanka, Gerhard Erasmus (vc)

All-rounders: David Wiese, Wanindu Hasaranga (c), Jan Frylinck

Bowlers: Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Ruben Trumpelmann

