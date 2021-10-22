SL vs NED Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Match 12

Match number 12 of the T20 World Cup 2021 will see Sri Lanka (SL) take on the Netherlands (NED) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Friday.

Sri Lanka, on the back of their superior quality across all three departments, have already sealed a place in the Super 12 stage. However, they will be keen to solidify their standing at the top of the table with a win in this fixture. They face a wounded Dutch side who will be itching to make amends and end a rather subdued campaign on a high. With both sides looking for a win, an entertaining game beckons as Round 1 of the T20 World Cup 2021 comes to a close.

SL vs NED Probable Playing 11 Today

SL XI

Kusal Perera (wk), Pathum Nissanka, Dinesh Chandimal, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Chamika Karunaratne, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lahiru Kumara, Maheesh Theekshana and Dushmantha Chameera

NED XI

Stephan Myburgh, Max O'Dowd, Bas de Leede/Ben Cooper, Colin Ackermann, Ryan ten Doeschate, Pieter Seelar (c), Scott Edwards (wk), Logan van Beek, Paul van Meekeren, Fred Klaassen and Roelof van der Merwe

Match Details

SL vs NED, ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 Match 12, Group A

Date and Time: 22nd October 2021, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Pitch Report

A decent batting track beckons at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, with help on offer for the bowlers as well. The pacers should get the ball to move around in the early stages, keeping the batters on their toes. As the match progresses, the pitch might get slower, bringing the spinners into the equation. Wickets in hand will be key, with both teams likely to prefer batting first. With the pitch unlikely to change much during the course of the game, 150-160 should be par at the venue.

Today’s SL vs NED Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Kusal Perera: Kusal Perera is one of Sri Lanka's best batters with his attacking prowess bound to yield quick runs at the top of the order. Although he isn't in the best of forms, Perera can be backed to flip the script and come up with a big knock, making him a must-have in your SL vs NED Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Stephan Myburgh: Stephan Myburgh is a household name with his 2014 heroics still being highly-regarded. Myburgh is capable of scoring big runs and converting starts into fifties, something that the Netherlands will be keen to have alongside Max O'Dowd in this fixture.

All-rounder

Wanindu Hasaranga: Wanindu Hasaranga has been Sri Lanka's best player in the tournament with a heap of runs and wickets to his name. Hasaranga is being used as a floater with the bat, something that would only add up to his value as an all-rounder in this SL vs NED Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Fred Klaassen: Fred Klaassen's ability to swing the ball and nail the yorkers has held him in good stead so far as he stands out as the Netherlands' best bowler in this tournament. With form on his side, Klaassen should get the nod in your SL vs NED Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in SL vs NED Dream11 prediction team

Wanindu Hasaranga (SL) - 226 points

Maheesh Theekshana (SL) - 198 points

Max O'Dowd (NED) - 160 points

Important stats for SL vs NED Dream11 prediction team

Maheesh Theekshana - 6 wickets in 2 ICC T20 World Cup 2021 matches, Average: 7.00

Fred Klaassen - 2 wickets in 2 ICC T20 World Cup 2021 matches, Economy: 4.57

Wanindu Hasaranga - 71 runs and 3 wickets in 2 ICC T20 World Cup 2021 matches

SL vs NED Dream11 Prediction Today (ICC T20 World Cup 2021)

SL vs NED Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Kusal Perera, Max O'Dowd, Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Stephan Myburgh, Wanindu Hasaranga, Colin Ackermann, Roelof van der Merwe, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera and Fred Klaassen

Captain: Kusal Perera. Vice-captain: Wanindu Hasaranga

NED vs SL Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Kusal Perera, Max O'Dowd, Dinesh Chandimal, Avishka Fernando, Stephan Myburgh, Wanindu Hasaranga, Colin Ackermann, Roelof van der Merwe, Lahiru Kumara, Dushmantha Chameera and Fred Klaassen

Captain: Kusal Perera. Vice-captain: Colin Ackermann

Edited by Samya Majumdar