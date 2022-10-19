SL vs NED Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022, Match 9

The ninth game of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 will have Sri Lanka (SL) taking on the Netherlands (NED) at the Simonds Stadium in Geelong on Thursday, October 20. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the SL vs NED 2022 Dream11 prediction.

Sri Lanka, after a disappointing start to their campaign, returned to winning ways with a big victory over the UAE. However, they are without Dushmantha Chameera ahead of this must-win game, leaving the spin-twins Hasaranga and Theekshana with a lot to do with the ball.

The Netherlands, on the other hand, have been in impressive form with two wins in two, with the likes of Tim Pringle and Bas de Leede starring with the bat and ball. While the Netherlands have momentum on their side, Sri Lanka's superior star power and experience should hand them the favorites tag. But with both teams eyeing a place in the Super 12 stage, a cracker of a contest beckons in Geelong.

SL vs NED Match Details, ICC T20 World Cup 2022

The ninth game of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 between Sri Lanka and the Netherlands will be played on October 20 at the Simonds Stadium in Geelong. The game is set to take place at 9:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SL vs NED, ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022, Group A, Match 9

Date and Time: 20th October 2022, 9:30 AM IST

Venue: Simonds Stadium, Geelong

Exclusive Broadcaster: Star Sports

Live Streaming: Hotstar

SL vs NED pitch report for ICC T20 World Cup 2022, Match

The average first-innings total in Geelong reads 137 in the tournament. The pacers have enjoyed the conditions, accounting for almost 55 percent of the wickets. There has also been some help available for the spinners, who picked up 10 out of 18 wickets in the previous game between the UAE and Sri Lanka. Inclement weather could make an appearance, enticing teams to prefer chasing upon winning the toss.

Matches won by teams batting first: 2

Matches won by teams bowling first: 2

1st-innings score: 137

2nd-innings score: 104

SL vs NED Form Guide

Sri Lanka: LW

Netherlands: WW

SL vs NED probable playing 11s for today’s match

Sri Lanka injury/team news

Dushmantha Chameera has been ruled out.

Sri Lanka probable playing 11

Kusal Mendis, Pathum Nissanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa (wk), Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Binura Fernando, Maheesh Theekshana and Pramod Madushan.

Netherlands injury/team news

No injury concerns for the Netherlands.

Netherlands probable playing 11

Max O'Dowd, Vikramjit Singh, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Scott Edwards (c&wk), Tom Cooper, Roelof van der Merwe, Tim Pringle, Paul van Meekeren, Fred Klaassen and Timm van der Gugten/Logan van Beek.

SL vs NED Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Scott Edwards (45 matches, 540 runs, SR: 126.46)

Scott Edwards is a solid batter who has scored 540 runs at a strike rate of 126 in this format. Although he has not managed many runs in the tournament, the Netherlands captain is a good player of spin. Given the presence of Hasaranga and Theekshana in the opposition ranks, Edwards is a top pick for your SL vs NED Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Max O'Dowd (2 matches, 58 runs, Average: 29.00)

Max O'Dowd has come up with scores of 35 and 23 at the top of the order for the Netherlands. He has a good record in this format, striking at 123.35 in 52 T20Is. With O'Dowd due for a big score, he is a good choice for your SL vs NED Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Wanindu Hasaranga (2 matches, 4 wickets, ER: 4.38)

Wanindu Hasaranga put in a fine performance in the previous game, picking up three wickets and conceding just eight runs in his four overs against the UAE. He has a strike rate of 13.09 with the ball, holding him in good stead. With Hasaranga also capable of scoring crucial runs down the order, he is a must-have in your SL vs NED Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Maheesh Theekshana (2 matches, 3 wickets, ER: 5.30)

Maheesh Theekshana has been consistent in this tournament, picking up three wickets in two matches. He has an economy rate of just 5.30, bowling well in the powerplay and middle overs. Given the nature of the track, Theekshana is a top bowling choice for your SL vs NED Dream11 prediction team.

SL vs NED match captain and vice-captain choices

Pathum Nissanka

Pathum Nissanka was the Player of the Match in the previous game, scoring 74 off just 60 balls. He has a good record in T20Is with eight scores of fifty or more in 30 innings. Given his knack for big runs and ability against both pace and spin, Nissanka is a top captaincy pick for your SL vs NED Dream11 prediction team.

Bas de Leede

Bas de Leede has been sensational with both the bat and ball in the tournament, scoring 44 runs and picking up five wickets in two matches. He has starred in the death overs, claiming all of his wickets in the backend of the innings. Given De Leede's form with the bat and his utility as a strike bowler, he is a fine choice as captain or vice-captain in your SL vs NED Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for SL vs NED Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Pathum Nissanka 83 runs in 2 matches Wanindu Hasaranga 4 wickets in 2 matches Maheesh Theekshana 3 wickets in 2 matches Bas de Leede 5 wickets in 2 matches Max O'Dowd 58 runs in 2 matches

SL vs NED match expert tips (ICC T20 World Cup 2022)

Sri Lanka's bowling attack revolves around Wanindu Hasaranga and Maheesh Theekshana. Eight overs of spin can be expected from Sri Lanka in this game. On the same line, Scott Edwards could bat higher up the order to tackle them. If he does get going, Edwards could be a fine addition to your SL vs NED Dream11 prediction team.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more expert tips and suggestions for your SL vs NED Dream11 Prediction team, click here!

SL vs NED Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

SL vs NED Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeepers: Kusal Mendis, Scott Edwards

Batters: Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Max O'Dowd, Pathum Nissanka (c)

All-rounder: Colin Ackermann, Wanindu Hasaranga, Bas de Leede (vc)

Bowlers: Fred Klaassen, Pramod Madushan, Maheesh Theekshana

SL vs NED Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

SL vs NED Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Scott Edwards (c)

Batters: Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Vikramjit Singh, Charith Asalanka, Pathum Nissanka

All-rounders: Colin Ackermann, Wanindu Hasaranga (vc), Bas de Leede

Bowlers: Paul van Meekeren, Pramod Madushan, Maheesh Theekshana

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : 0 votes