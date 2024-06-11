SL vs NEP Dream11 prediction: 3 differentials you can pick for today’s 2024 T20 World Cup match – June 12, 2024

Sri Lanka (SL) will be up against Nepal (NEP) in the 23rd match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 on Tuesday, June 11 (Wednesday, June 12 IST). The Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida, will be the host venue.

Sri Lanka have lost both of their opening games against South Africa and Bangladesh by six and two wickets, respectively. They are currently sitting at the bottom of the Group D points table, eyeing their first win in the upcoming game.

On the other hand, Nepal also suffered a six-wicket loss in their World Cup opener against the Netherlands. They will be eager to bounce back and secure their first-ever T20I victory against Sri Lanka.

On that note, here are the three differential picks you can opt for your SL vs NEP Dream11 teams.

#3 Angelo Mathews (SL) - 7.0 credits

Sri Lanka v South Africa – ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Warm Up

Angelo Mathews averages 39.67 this year, smashing 238 runs in the last nine T20I innings. He has also picked up seven wickets while being economical with the ball.

Matthews bats at No. 7 and can bowl important overs with the hard new ball to take early wickets. Thus, he can be a trump card in your SL vs NEP Dream11 teams.

#2 Abinash Bohara (NEP) - 8.0 credits

Abinash Bohara of Nepal (Credits: X / imABohara)

Abinash Bohara is a right-arm medium-pacer from Nepal who has the ability to pick up key wickets with his variations. He scalped a wicket in the previous game against the Netherlands.

Abinash has been in good form in the T20s, having grabbed 10 wickets in the last 10 games, including one three-wicket haul. Hence, selecting him in your SL vs NEP Dream11 teams could be a wise move.

#1 Dhananjaya de Silva (SL) - 7.0 credits

South Africa v Sri Lanka - ICC Men's Cricket World Cup India 2023

Dhananjaya de Silva is another Sri Lankan all-rounder who is a middle-order batter and a part-time bowler. He can bat at No. 4 or 5 and help his side set a strong total.

De Silva has been in fine form in the last five T20Is, scoring 82 runs and chipping in with three wickets. He scored 21 runs in the last game against Bangladesh and also picked up a wicket.

Thus, Dhananjaya will be a good differential pick in your SL vs NEP Dream11 teams.

