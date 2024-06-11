SL vs NEP Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for 2024 T20 World Cup match – June 12, 2024  

Sri Lanka (SL) and Nepal (NEP) will be up against each other in a Group D match of the Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 on Wednesday, June 12. The Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Lauderhill, Florida, will host the contest.

Sri Lanka have lost both their matches and are on the verge of getting eliminated from the multi-nation event. Nepal, on the other hand, would be looking to bounce back following their defeat to the Netherlands.

Here are three players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the SL vs NEP game:

#3 Wanindu Hasaranga (SL) – 9 credits

Afghanistan v Sri Lanka - ICC Men's T20 World Cup

Wanindu Hasaranga has been excellent for Sri Lanka with the ball. The Sri Lanka skipper has picked up four wickets at an economy rate of 7.36. He has been effective in both games thus far. Hasaranga has bagged two ducks in a row and if he returns to form with the bat, he can create a lot of problems for the opponents. He should be picked in the SL vs NEP Dream11 teams.

Trending

#2 Nuwan Thushara (SL) – 7.5 credits

Sri Lanka v Australia - 2nd T20

Nuwan Thushara has bowled well for Sri Lanka in the World Cup until now. He is currently their top wicket-taker with five scalps from two games at an economy rate of 5.14. Thushara bowled brilliantly against Bangladesh after he picked up four wickets and gave Sri Lanka a realistic chance of winning. He should be a part of the SL vs NEP Dream11 teams.

#1 Matheesha Pathirana (SL) – 8.5 credits

Sri Lanka v South Africa - ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup West Indies & USA 2024

Matheesha Pathirana has picked up a solitary wicket from two games at an economy rate of 5.57. He is yet to reach his best, but given how he has bowled in various T20 leagues, it should not raise eyebrows if he runs through the Nepalese batting lineup. Pathirana should be a part of the SL vs NEP Dream11 teams for the next game.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback