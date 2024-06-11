SL vs NEP Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, and Pitch Report for ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024, Match 23

The 23rd match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 will see Sri Lanka (SL) squaring off against Nepal (NEP) at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Lauderhill on Wednesday, June 12.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the SL vs NEP Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

Sri Lanka are in terrible form as they have lost both of their last 2 matches. They lost their last match against Bangladesh by 2 wickets. Nepal, on the other hand, lost their only match played till now to the Netherlands by 6 wickets.

These two squads haven't played any head-to-head matches till now. Both the teams will be hyped up to win a match and therefore fans can expect a good game of cricket.

SL vs NEP Match Details

The 23rd match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 will be played on June 12 at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Lauderhill. The game is set to take place at 5:00 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SL vs NEP, 23rd Match

Date and Time: 12th June 2024, 5:00 AM IST

Venue: Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill

Pitch Report

The pitch at Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Lauderhill is good for batters. This will be the first league stage match at this venue, so fans can expect a good scoring pitch. The last T20 match here was the warm-up match played between Sri Lanka and Ireland, where a total of 285 runs were scored at a loss of 18 wickets.

SL vs NEP Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

SL - L L W L W

NEP - L N/R L L L

SL vs NEP Probable Playing XI

SL Playing XI

No injury updates

Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kamindu Mendis, Charith Asalanka, Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga (c), Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwan Thushara

NEP Playing XI

No injury updates

Kushal Bhurtel, Asif Sheikh (wk), Rohit Kumar Paudel (c), Kushal Malla, Dipendra Singh Airee, Gulshan Jha, KC Karan, Sagar Dhakal, Abhinash Bohara, Sompal Kami, Anil Kumar Sah

SL vs NEP Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Kusal Mendis

Kusal Mendis is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He will open the innings for his team and is a sensible batter who plays according to the situation. He has scored 29 runs in the last 2 matches, but is expected to perform well in today's match. Asif Sheikh is another good wicket-keeper pick, especially while batting first.

Batters

Pathum Nissanka

Pathum Nissanka and Rohit Kumar Paudel are the two best batsmen picks for today's Dream11 team. Pathum Nissanka is in exceptional form and can smash runs against Nepal's less experienced bowlers. Kushal Bhurtel is another good pick for today's match.

All-rounders

Wanindu Hasaranga

Dipendra Singh Airee and Wanindu Hasaranga are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Wanindu Hasaranga will bat in the middle order and complete his quota of four overs. He has taken 4 wickets in the last 2 matches. Dasun Shanaka is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

Nuwan Thushara

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Matheesha Pathirana and Nuwan Thushara. Nuwan Thushara is in exceptional form as he is taking wickets in almost every match. He has taken 5 wickets in the last 2 matches. Abhinash Bohara is another good bowler for today's match.

SL vs NEP match captain and vice-captain choices

Wanindu Hasaranga

Wanindu Hasaranga is one of the most crucial and experienced players from Sri Lanka. He will bat in the middle order, and complete his quota of four overs. He has already taken 4 wickets in the last 2 matches.

Nuwan Thushara

Nuwan Thushara is one of the best players of Sri Lanka who is bowling fire in this tournament. He has shown his form in the last two matches. He has taken 5 wickets in the last 2 matches.

5 Must-Picks for SL vs NEP, 23rd Match

Nuwan Thushara

Matheesha Pathirana

Wanindu Hasaranga

Kusal Mendis

Dipendra Singh Airee

Sri Lanka vs Nepal Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good for both batters and bowlers, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making in-form players or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Sri Lanka vs Nepal Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: K Mendis

Batters: P Nissanka, R Kumar Paudel

All-rounders: W Hasaranga, D Singh Airee, D Shanaka, D de Silva

Bowlers: N Thushara, M Pathirana, A Bohara, S Kami

Sri Lanka vs Nepal Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: K Mendis

Batters: P Nissanka, R Kumar Paudel, K Bhurtel

All-rounders: W Hasaranga, D Singh Airee, D Shanaka, A Mathews

Bowlers: N Thushara, M Pathirana, A Bohara

