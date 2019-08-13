SL vs NZ, 1st Test: Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI Updates & Fantasy Cricket Tips - Aug 14th, 2019

For the first time since the epic ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Final, New Zealand are in the limelight as they face hosts Sri Lanka in the first Test, set to be held in Galle. Sri Lanka will bank on their spinners to deliver once again under the astute captaincy of Dimuth Karunaratne. The weather forecast isn't too great for this Test although this match would serve well in giving both teams a feeler for the ICC Test Championship. Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team.

Squads to choose from:

Sri Lanka:

Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Lahiru Thirimanne, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Niroshan Dickwella, Dhananjaya De Silva, Akila Dananjaya, L Embuldeniya, Suranga Lakmal, Lahiru Kumara, Oshada Fernando, Lakshan Sandakan, Vishwa Fernando

New Zealand:

Kane Williamson (c), Todd Astle, Tom Blundell, Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, Ajaz Patel, Jeet Raval, Will Somerville, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, Neil Wagner, BJ Watling

Playing XI Updates:

Sri Lanka:

The last time the Sri Lankans played a Test series, they beat South Africa in their own backyard. This was Dimuth Karunaratne's first assignment as captain and will come into this back with renewed hopes. They possess a very talented group of players with Angelo Mathews also in the mix. Youngster Oshada Fernando is also one to watch out for while the spinners will be key on this surface. Lasith Embuldeniya was the star against the Proteas with his ability to consistently trouble the batsmen. All in all, Sri Lanka will fancy their chances given their awareness of the conditions in the coming week

Possible XI: Karunaratne (C), Thirimanne, Fernando, Mendis, Perera(WK), Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Embuldeniya, Lakmal, Dhananjaya and Kumara.

New Zealand:

With a lot of experience in their side as well, New Zealand ponder upon fielding two or three spinners for this game. While Mitchell Santner and Ajaz Patel are sure to play in the eleven, one of Tim Southee, Neil Wagner or Will Somerville will take up a role alongside them along with Trent Boult. The batting unit is quite settled with Kane Williamson and Tom Latham impressing over the last or so. BJ Watling will don the gloves while Colin de Grandhomme provides the balance in the side as an extra pace option with the new ball.

Possible XI: Raval, Latham, Williamson (C), Taylor, Nicholls, Watling(WK), Grandhomme, Santner, Boult, Ajaz and Southee/Wagner.

Match Details:

Sri Lanka vs New Zealand, 1st Test

14th August 2019, 10:00 AM IST

Galle International Stadium, Galle

Pitch Report:

The pitch does offer a lot of turn for the spinners although persistent rains threaten to render the match a draw. Both sides will look to bat keeping in mind how the pitch will deteriorate on day four and day five.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions:

Wicket-keeper: Kusal Perera and BJ Watling are both capable of scoring big runs in the middle order, making them great options as the wicket-keeper in the fantasy side. With the balance of the side kept in mind, only one of them would suffice in the fantasy team.

Batsmen: Kane Williamson and Dimuth Karunaratne are must-haves for this game with their ability to play spin being exemplary. Along with them, the experience of Ross Taylor and Angelo Mathews could also be banked upon while Tom Latham is also one to watch out for.

Allrounders: Two spin-bowling allrounders in Mitchell Santner and Dhananjaya de Silva are preferred for this game with both of them set to play a huge role in the match. Colin de Grandhomme is another option if New Zealand opt to go in with only Trent Boult as a frontline pacer in the side.

Bowlers: Spinners are set to play a big part in the game. This implies the selection of Ajaz Patel and Sri Lankan youngster Lasith Embuldeniya. Embuldeniya had a memorable debut in South Africa earlier in the year and would love to come good in front of his home crowd as well. Trent Boult and Suranga Lakmal are also decent options to complete the fantasy team for this game.

Captain: With a lot of turn on offer, Ajaz Patel is a great option for captaincy. Along with him, the likes of Dimuth Karunaratne and Kane Williamson are also viable candidates

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Kusal Perera, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis, Tom Latham, Kane Williamson, Mitchell Santner, Dhananjaya de Silva, Akila Dhananjaya, Lasith Embuldeniya, Trent Boult and Ajaz Patel. Captain: Kane Williamson, Vice-Captain: Ajaz Patel

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Kusal Perera, Dimuth Karunaratne, Angelo Mathews, Kane Williamson, Ross Taylor, Mitchell Santner, Dhananjaya de Silva, Trent Boult, Lasith Embuldeniya, Suranga Lakmal and Ajaz Patel. Captain: Ajaz Patel, Vice-Captain: Dimuth Karunaratne