SL vs NZ, 2nd Test: Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI Updates & Fantasy Cricket Tips - Aug 22nd, 2019

Fantasy Cricket Tips

After an emphatic start to their ICC World Test Championship, hosts Sri Lanka look to seal a series win as they face New Zealand in the second and final Test, starting 22nd August in Colombo. A sensational Dimuth Karunaratne hundred in the fourth innings saw Sri Lanka cruise to a comfortable victory in the end, even though the Kiwis did challenge them in certain junctures of the match.

Their senior players weren't able to make a mark with a lot of pressure put on Ajaz Patel and Will Somerville. With 60 points on the line, here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for this crucial Test match between Sri Lanka and New Zealand.

Squads to choose from

Sri Lanka

Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Lahiru Thirimanne, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Niroshan Dickwella, Dhananjaya De Silva, Akila Dananjaya, L Embuldeniya, Suranga Lakmal, Lahiru Kumara, Oshada Fernando, Lakshan Sandakan, Vishwa Fernando

New Zealand

Kane Williamson (c), Todd Astle, Tom Blundell, Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, Ajaz Patel, Jeet Raval, Will Somerville, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, Neil Wagner, BJ Watling

Playing XI Updates

Sri Lanka

After a brilliant showing in the first Test, Sri Lanka should field the same set of players for this game as well. Their trio of spinners was on song with Akila Dhananjaya, Dhananjaya de Silva and Lasith Embuldeniya accounting for thirteen wickets in the previous game.

Sri Lanka's batting unit is also well balanced with the experience of Angelo Mathews complementing the youth and exuberance of Kusal Mendis and Kusal Perera. Although his action has been warned once again, Akila Dhananjaya remains key to their fortunes on Thursday.

Possible XI: Karunaratne (C), Thirimanne, Mendis, Mathews, Perera, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dickwella (WK), Akila, Lakmal, Kumara and Embuldeniya

New Zealand

New Zealand shouldn't be making many changes to their set-up although better performances are in order. Kane Williamson wasn't able to make a mark in the first Test and would love to come good this game.

Much is expected from the duo of Tom Latham and Henry Nicholls, who weren't able to capitalize on good starts. Their bowling unit was decent with Ajaz Patel and Will Somerville doing their bits well. Mitchell Santner's inability to pick wickets is a cause for concern with spin set to play a crucial role.

Possible XI: Latham, Raval, Williamson (C), Taylor, Nicholls, Watling (WK), Santner, Southee, Somerville, Ajaz and Boult.

Match Details

Sri Lanka vs New Zealand, 2nd Test

22-26 August 2019, 10:00 AM IST

P Sara Oval, Colombo

Pitch Report

Spin is set to play a major role in this Test as well although the pitch should be slightly better for batting. Reverse swing will also be vital with Kumara and Southee capable of inflicting damage with the old ball. The weather forecast isn't quite bright for all five days which could force the Test towards a stalemate.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions:

Wicket-keeper: Three very talented keepers are available for the taking with BJ Watling scoring a fifty in the first Test. Although any one of the three options would suffice, Kusal Perera is the preferred option given his form over the last year or so. Ever since his sensational hundred in South Africa, he has turned a leaf in his career and looks good for some runs in this Test.

Batsmen: Dimuth Karunaratne put in a Man Of The Match performance in the first Test and should be picked in the fantasy side for this game as well. Along with the Sri Lanka captain, one of Kusal Mendis and Angelo Mathews should suffice from the Sri Lankan roster.

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson threw his wicket on both occasions but should do well in this crucial Test while Tom Latham's gritty batting style makes him a good option.

Allrounders: Dhananjaya de Silva is a must-have in the fantasy side with his off-spin also bound to come into play. Although he wasn't able to make an impact, Mitchell Santner should bounce back with the pitch also suiting him in Colombo.

Bowlers: Spinners are preferred in the bowling unit with the likes of Ajaz Patel and Lasith Embuldeniya being ones to watch out for in this Test match. With a good number of left-handers in the Sri Lankan side, Will Somerville is also a viable option while Suranga Lakmal and Trent Boult could also pick a good number of wickets with their ability to swing the ball being well-documented.

Captain: Although the Kiwi captain wasn't able to justify the hype surrounding him before the series, Kane Williamson should bounce back in this game with the series on the line. While he is the frontrunner for captaincy, Dhananjaya de Silva, Ajaz Patel and Angelo Mathews are good options to have as captain or vice-captain as well.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Kusal Perera, Kane Williamson, Tom Latham, Angelo Mathews, Dimuth Karunaratne, Dhananjaya de Silva, Mitchell Santner, Suranga Lakmal, Ajaz Patel, Lasith Embuldeniya and Will Somerville. Captain: Kane Williamson, Vice-Captain: Dhananjaya de Silva

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Kusal Perera, Kane Williamson, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Tom Latham, Kane Williamson, Dhananjaya de Silva, Trent Boult, Will Somerville, Ajaz Patel, Akila Dhananjaya and Lasith Embuldeniya. Captain: Dhananjaya de Silva, Vice-Captain: Kane Williamson