SL vs NZ Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC Mens World Cup 2023, Match 41

The 41st match of the ICC Men's World Cup 2023 will see a keen contest between Sri Lanka (SL) and New Zealand (NZ) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The match takes place on Thursday, November 9.

Ahead of this important match, here's all you need to know about the SL vs NZ Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Sri Lanka are already out of the race for the semis in the World Cup. New Zealand, on the other hand, have lost their way after making a strong start to their campaign.

They now need to win this match to keep themselves ahead in the race to the semis. A loss would increase Pakistan's chances of sealing the last remaining spot in the semi-finals.

SL vs NZ Match Details

The 41st match of the ICC Men's World Cup 2023 will be played on November 9 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The game is set to start at 2:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SL vs NZ, Match 41

Date and Time: 9 November 2023, 2:00 PM IST

Venue: M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Pitch Report

The pitch at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru is a batting paradise where teams make the best use of powerplay overs and score a lot of runs. Spinners come into the role in middle overs while death-over bowlers get a lot of wickets as batsmen are trying to score runs.

The last match played here was between New Zealand and Pakistan, where a total of 601 runs were scored for a loss of seven wickets in just 75.3 overs.

SL vs NZ Form Guide

SL - Won 2 of their last 8 matches

NZ - Won 4 of their last 8 matches

SL vs NZ Probable Playing XI

SL Playing XI

No injury updates

Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis (c & wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka

NZ Playing XI

Matt Henry got injured and will be unavailable

Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson ©, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wk), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Trent Boult

SL vs NZ Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

D Conway

D Conway is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He has already smashed 314 runs in the last eight matches and is expected to play well in today's match. K Mendis is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

K Williamson

D Mitchell and A Shafique are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. P Nissanka has shown his form in the World Cup, and today, when his team needs him the most, he is expected to step up and perform superbly.

All-rounders

R Ravindra

G Phillips and R Ravindra are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the middle order and also completing their quota of overs. M Santner is another good pick for today's Dream11 match.

Bowlers

D Madushanka

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are D Madushanka and T Boult. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. T Southee is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

SL vs NZ match captain and vice-captain choices

R Ravindra

R Ravindra is currently in his prime form. In this form, ignoring him as captain may not be the best option. He has already smashed 523 runs and taken 3 wickets in the last eight matches of the tournament. He has earned 763 Dream11 points.

K Williamson

Since the pitch is expected to be batting-friendly, you can make K Williamson the captain of your team. He showed his class in the last match, coming back after a finger injury. Williamson smashed 95 runs in just 79 balls against Pakistan.

5 Must-Picks for SL vs NZ, Match 41

R Ravindra

D Conway

K Mendis

K Williamson

D Madushanka

Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Match Expert Tips

The pitch is expected to be good for the batters, so it is useful to pick at least 3 all-rounders. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: K Mendis, D Conway, S Samarawickrama

Batters: D Mitchell, K Williamson, P Nissanka

All-rounders: R Ravindra, G Phillips, M Santner

Bowlers: T Boult, D Madushanka

Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: K Mendis, D Conway

Batters: D Mitchell, K Williamson, C Asalanka

All-rounders: R Ravindra, A Mathews, M Santner

Bowlers: T Boult, D Madushanka, T Southee