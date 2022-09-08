SL vs PAK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Asia Cup 2022, Super 4, Match 6

Pakistan (PAK) and Sri Lanka (SL) will lock horns in the sixth Super 4 match of the Asia Cup 2022 at the Dubai International Cricket Ground in Dubai on Friday, September 9. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the PAK vs SL 2022 Dream11 prediction.

Both Pakistan and Sri Lanka are through to the final of the Asia Cup after convincing wins over India and Afghanistan. While Pakistan has relied on their bowling attack to get the job done, Sri Lanka have preferred to chase down targets with an aggressive approach. While both teams look fairly matched on paper, Pakistan will hold the edge owing to a top-heavy batting unit. All in all, a cracking game beckons in Dubai.

SL vs PAK Match Details, Asia Cup 2022

The sixth Super 4 match of the Asia Cup 2022 featuring Pakistan and Sri Lanka will be played on September 9 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The game is set to take place at 7:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SL vs PAK, Asia Cup 2022, Super Four, Match 6

Date and Time: 9th September 2022, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium

Live Streaming: Star Sports Network

Exclusive Broadcaster: Hotstar

SL vs PAK pitch report for Asia Cup 2022

The pitch is a good one to bat on with the average first-innings total being 162. Dubai has been a favorable chasing ground with the last two matches seeing scores of 173 and 181 being hunted down. Dew is likely to play a part with the bowlers finding it difficult to grip the ball.

Matches won by teams batting first: 1

Matches won by teams bowling first: 4

Average 1st-innings score: 162

Average 2nd-innings score: 155

SL vs PAK Form Guide (Asia Cup 2022)

Pakistan: LWWW

Sri Lanka: LWWW

SL vs PAK probable playing 11s for today’s match

Sri Lanka injury/team news

No changes are expected.

Sri Lanka probable playing 11

Kusal Mendis (wk), Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka, and Asitha Fernando.

Pakistan injury/team news

No changes are expected.

Pakistan probable playing 11

Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, and Mohammad Hasnain.

SL vs PAK Dream11 match top picks for Asia Cup 2022

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Kusal Mendis (4 matches, 155 runs, Average: 38.75)

Kusal Mendis has been brilliant of late, with scores of 60, 36, and 57 in this last three matches. His strike- ate reads 159.79 in the Asia Cup. Given his recent form and ability against pace, Mendis is a top pick for your SL vs PAK Dream11 fantasy team.

Top Batter Pick

Babar Azam (4 matches, 33 runs, Average: 8.25)

Babar Azam is the talk of the town in the Asia Cup, albeit for the wrong reasons. He has scored just 33 runs in four matches, averaging a mere 8.25. However, he is an elite batter with a knack for scoring big runs in the format. With Babar desperate for runs, he is one to keep tabs on.

Top All-rounder Pick

Shadab Khan (4 matches, 7 wickets, Average: 12.14)

Shadab Khan comes into the game on the back of a good outing against Afghanistan, scoring 36 runs and picking up a wicket. Shadab has been impressive with the ball all tournament, taking seven wickets at an average of 12.14. With Shadab likely to bat higher up the order given Sri Lanka's spin-heavy attack, he is a good option to have in your SL vs PAK Dream11 fantasy team.

Top Bowler Pick

Maheesh Theekshana (4 matches, 3 wickets, Economy: 7.25)

Maheesh Theekshana has had a relatively quiet campaign, picking up only three wickets in four matches. However, he has been miserly with the ball, conceding only 7.25 runs per over. Given the variety that Theekshana offers, he should be a top pick for your fantasy team.

SL vs PAK match captain and vice-captain choices for Asia Cup 2022

Wanindu Hasaranga

Wanindu Hasaranga, like Maheesh Theekshana, has had a sub-par Asia Cup campaign. However, Hasaranga averages 15.37 with the ball in T20Is and picks up a wicket in every 14 balls. With Hasaranga adding value with the bat as well, he is a top choice as captain for your SL vs PAK Dream11 fantasy team.

Mohammad Rizwan

Mohammad Rizwan has been in sensational form in the Asia Cup, leading the charts with 212 runs at an average of 70.67. He has 16 scores of fifty or more in 60 T20Is. Given his form and the conditions, Rizwan is a popular captaincy choice for this game.

5 Must-picks with player stats for SL vs PAK Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Tips

Player Player Stats Babar Azam 33 runs in 4 matches Mohammad Rizwan 212 runs in 4 matches Shadab Khan 7 wickets in 4 matches Bhanuka Rajapaksa 96 runs in 4 matches Maheesh Theekshana 3 wickets in 4 matches

SL vs PAK match expert tips (Asia Cup 2022)

Fakhar Zaman has not been in the best of form, scoring just 83 runs in four matches, with 53 of them coming against Hong Kong. Zaman has a poor record against Sri Lanka with just 54 runs in five matches. With Theekshana and Hasaranga likely to pose problems, Zaman could be a risky selection in the SL vs PAK game.

SL vs PAK Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Kusal Mendis, Mohammad Rizwan (c)

Batters: Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Babar Azam, Pathum Nissanka

All-rounders: Shadab Khan, Wanindu Hasaranga (vc)

Bowlers: Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka

SL vs PAK Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Mohammad Rizwan

Batters: Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Babar Azam (c), Pathum Nissanka (vc), Charith Asalanka

All-rounders: Mohammad Rizwan, Wanindu Hasaranga

Bowlers: Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka

