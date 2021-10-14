SL vs PNG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report

Sri Lanka will be up against Papua New Guinea in the sixth warm-up match of the ICC Men's T20 World-Cup 2021 on Thursday at the Tolerance Oval in Abu Dhabi.

Sri Lanka were brilliant in their first warm-up game against Bangladesh, winning by four wickets. They will be high on confidence, and will fancy their chances of another win.

Meanwhile, Papua New Guinea didn’t get off to a good start, suffering a humiliating eight-wicket defeat against Ireland in their previous encounter. They will eye a chance to bounce back with a win, and build their confidence ahead of the mega event.

SL vs PNG Probable Playing 11s

Sri Lanka

Kusal Perera, Pathum Nissanka, Dinesh Chandimal, Avishka Fernando, Wanindu Hasaranga, Bhanuka Rajapaska (WK), Dasun Shanaka (C), Chamika Karunaratne, Lahiru Kumara, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana.

Papua New Guinea

Tony Ura, Assad Vala (C), Charles Amini, Sese Bau, Jason Kila, Norman Vanua, Simon Atai, Kiplin Dorgia (WK), Chad Soper, Damien Ravu, Nosaina Pokana.

Note: As it is a warm-up game, all 15 players in the squad will get to feature.

Match Details

Match: SL vs PNG, ICC Men's T20 World-Cup Warm-up Matches 2021.

Date and Time: 14th October; 11:30 AM IST.

Venue: The Tolerance Oval, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Tolerance Oval in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, offers assistance to both bowlers and batters. There might be some initial movement for the pacers,, but spinners should enjoy this surface the most.

Batters must be careful with their shot selection, and should look to play along the ground. The pitch is unlikely to change during the 40 overs.

Today’s SL vs PNG Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Dinesh Chandimal: Chandimal is a safe option from the wicketkeeper section. He has been in decent touch with the bat, and has also contributed behind the stumps.

Batters

Avishka Fernando: He has been in excellent form in recent matches. He smashed 62 runs in 42 deliveries in the previous game, and will look to repeat the same in this match.

Tony Ura: He failed to perform in the last game, but has the potential to score huge runs. He could prove to be a crucial player in this game.

All-rounders

Assad Vala: He can make contributions with both bat and ball. He can score good runs, and can also bowl in the death overs.

Dasun Shanaka: He is a safe choice in the all-rounder section. He has the ability to play good strokes, and can also be handy with the ball.

Bowlers

Dushmantha Chameera: He is a good option in the bowling department. He picked up three wickets in the previous game, and will look to add more to his kitty.

Lahiru Kumara: He is another decent pick in the bowling category. His ability to grab wickets consistently could be key in this game.

Five best players to pick in SL vs PNG Dream11 prediction team

Avishka Fernando - 62 runs

Assad Valla - 32 runs

Dasun Shanaka - 1 wicket

Dushmantha Chameera - 3 wickets

Chamika Karunaratne - 29 runs.

Key stats for SL vs PNG Dream11 prediction team

Dushmantha Chameera - 105 points

Avishka Fernando - 80 points

Assad Vala - 46 points

Dasun Shanaka - 41 points

Charles Amini - 37 points.

SL vs PNG Dream11 Prediction

SL vs PNG Dream11 Team - 1 2021

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Dinesh Chandimal, Sese Bau, Tony Ura, Avishka Fernando, Dasun Shanaka, Assad Vala, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Chad Soper, Nosaina Pokana, Lahiru Kumara.

Captain: Avishka Fernando. Vice-Captain: Assad Vala.

SL vs PNG Dream11 Team - 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Dinesh Chandimal, Jason Kila, Tony Ura, Avishka Fernando, Dasun Shanaka, Assad Vala, Wanindu Hasaranga, Charles Amini, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Kumara, Maheesh Theekshana.

Captain: Dushmantha Chameera. Vice-Captain: Dasun Shanaka.

Edited by Bhargav