SL vs SA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 1st ODI

The first ODI between Sri Lanka and South Africa is set to take place at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Thursday.

Sri Lanka will look to return to winning ways in the ODI format with a revamped squad led by Dasun Shanaka. However, they face a strong South Africa side whose bowling attack will be one to watch out for in the series.

SL vs SA Probable Playing 11 Today

SL XI

Avishka Fernando, Kusal Perera (wk), Dinesh Chandimal, Dasun Shanaka (c), Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Akila Dananjaya and Nuwan Pradeep

SA XI

Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, Temba Bavuma (c), Rassie van der Dussen, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Wiaan Mulder/Dwaine Pretorius, George Linde, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi and Keshav Maharaj

Match Details

SL vs SA, 1st ODI

Date and Time: 2nd September at 3:00 PM IST

Venue: R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

Pitch Report

Although the weather forecast isn't too bright for the game, at least a rain-curtailed match is expected. The bowlers should get movement off the surface, keeping the batsmen on their toes in the early stages. Although there should be some turn on offer for the spinners, the dimensions of the ground could go against them. Both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss, with the DLS method bound to play a role in the game.

Today’s SL vs SA Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Dinesh Chandimal: Dinesh Chandimal, who is making a return to the Sri Lankan side, has been in decent form in domestic competitions. He will be looking to make an instant impact upon his international return against a strong South African bowling attack.

Batsman

Aiden Markram: Aiden Markram has grown in leaps and bounds over the last few months with the bat. Adding his handy off-spin only sweetens the deal for Markram, who is one to watch out for in this game.

All-rounder

Wanindu Hasaranga: Wanindu Hasaranga is Sri Lanka's best bet with the ball, with teams struggling to put him away in the middle overs. He is a decent player of spin himself and can give the ball a fair whack, making him a must-have in your SL vs SA Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Tabraiz Shamsi: Tabraiz Shamsi has been South Africa's go-to man in the middle overs, with his variations doing the trick more often than not. One can bank on his experience and skill to deliver a wicket or two in today's game.

Top 3 best players to pick in SL vs SA Dream11 prediction team

Wanindu Hasaranga (SL)

Kusal Perera (SL)

Tabraiz Shamsi (SA)

Important stats for SL vs SA Dream11 prediction team

Janneman Malan - 483 runs in 6 ODI innings, Average: 120.75

Wanindu Hasaranga - 534 runs and 25 wickets in 26 ODIs

Tabraiz Shamsi - 32 wickets in 27 ODI matches, SR: 43.41

SL vs SA Dream11 Prediction Today

SL vs SA Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Dinesh Chandimal, Heinrich Klaasen, Kusal Perera, Aiden Markram, Charith Asalanka, Rassie van der Dussen, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Kagiso Rabada and Tabraiz Shamsi

Captain: Aiden Markram. Vice-captain: Wanindu Hasaranga

SL vs SA Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Dinesh Chandimal, Temba Bavuma, Kusal Perera, Aiden Markram, Avishka Fernando, Dwaine Pretorius, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Anrich Nortje and Tabraiz Shamsi

Captain: Aiden Markram. Vice-captain: Kusal Perera

Edited by Samya Majumdar