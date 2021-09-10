SL vs SA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 1st T20I

The first T20I between Sri Lanka and South Africa is set to take place at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Friday.

After a thrilling ODI series, the action moves over to the shortest format as Sri Lanka look to continue their fine form in home conditions. However, they will face a strong South African side who will be eyeing revenge in the series.

SL vs SA Probable Playing 11 Today

SL XI

Avishka Fernando, Minod Bhanuka (wk), Dinesh Chandimal, Dasun Shanaka (c), Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana and Praveen Jayawickrama

SA XI

Quinton de Kock, Aiden Markram, Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo/Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi and Keshav Maharaj (c)

Match Details

SL vs SA, 1st T20I

Date and Time: 10th September at 8:00 PM IST

Venue: R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

Pitch Report

Spinners are expected to play a major role in this game with a relatively low-scoring fixture in the offing. There isn't much movement available for the pacers, with the batters likely to go on the attack in the powerplay overs. Wickets in hand will be key towards the death overs, with both teams likely to prefer batting first upon winning the toss. 150 should be a good total at this venue, with dew likely to play a role as the match progresses.

Today’s SL vs SA Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Quinton de Kock: Quinton de Kock has been South Africa's best bet with the bat this year with his form being exemplary. Given his ability to score big runs and his knowledge of the subcontinent conditions, De Kock is a must-have in your SL vs SA Dream11 fantasy team.

Batsman

Avishka Fernando: Star batsman Avishka Fernando showed glimpses of his ability at the top of the order in the ODI series. His knack for getting Sri Lanka off to brisk starts should be a good asset to have in your fantasy team.

All-rounder

Wanindu Hasaranga: Wanindu Hasaranga had a brilliant outing in the third ODI, with his leg-spin proving to be a great asset for the Sri Lankans. The leggie will surely be one to watch out for in this game, with his batting ability also being an added asset.

Bowler

Tabraiz Shamsi: Like Wanindu Hasaranga, Tabraiz Shamsi has also been in fine form in this format. He even picked a fifer in the ODI series, holding him in good stead ahead of the T20I series.

Top 3 best players to pick in SL vs SA Dream11 prediction team

Quinton de Kock (SA)

Wanindu Hasaranga (SL)

Tabraiz Shamsi (SA)

Important stats for SL vs SA Dream11 prediction team

Quinton de Kock - 1605 runs in 54 T20Is, Bat Average: 32.76

Wanindu Hasaranga - 192 runs and 33 wickets in 21 T20Is

Tabraiz Shamsi - 45 wickets in 39 T20Is, SR: 19.47

SL vs SA Dream11 Prediction Today

SL vs SA Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Quinton de Kock, Aiden Markram, Avishka Fernando, David Miller, Rassie van der Dussen, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Tabraiz Shamsi and Kagiso Rabada

Captain: Quinton de Kock. Vice-captain: Wanindu Hasaranga

SL vs SA Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Quinton de Kock, Aiden Markram, Avishka Fernando, Charith Asalanka, Rassie van der Dussen, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Tabraiz Shamsi and Anrich Nortje

Also Read

Captain: Wanindu Hasaranga. Vice-captain: Aiden Markram

Edited by Samya Majumdar