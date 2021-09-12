SL vs SA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 2nd T20I

The second T20I between South Africa (SA) and Sri Lanka (SL) is set to take place at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday.

The South Africans came up with a brilliant performance in the first game, with the likes of Aiden Markram and Anrich Nortje impressing with bat and ball respectively. They will be eyeing another win to close out the series, but the Sri Lankans will look to bounce back with a better performance in what promises to be a cracking game in Colombo.

SL vs SA Probable Playing 11 Today

SL XI

Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dinesh Chandimal (wk), Dasun Shanaka (c), Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana and Akila Dananjaya

SA XI

Quinton de Kock (wk), Aiden Markram, Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Bjorn Fortuin, David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi and Keshav Maharaj (c)

Match Details

SL vs SA, 2nd T20I

Date and Time: 12th September at 7:00 PM IST

Venue: R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

Pitch Report

As seen in the previous game, a competitive track beckons in Colombo. There isn't much swing on offer for the pacers, which may lure the batsmen into attacking them early on. As the match progresses, the spinners will come into play, making it difficult to score runs in the middle overs. Both teams will ideally look to bat first upon winning the toss, with 150-160 being a decent total at the venue.

Today’s SL vs SA Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Quinton de Kock: Although Quinton de Kock got some runs under his belt in the previous game, he couldn't get a big one. Given his form and experience, De Kock is one to watch out for in this game.

Batsman

Avishka Fernando: Avishka Fernando has blown hot and cold on this tour, but his hundred in the ODI series is still highly valued. With a big knock due at the top of the order, Fernando could be a handy option for your fantasy team.

All-rounder

Wanindu Hasaranga: Star all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga starred with the ball in the previous game with a couple of wickets in the middle overs. Although he hasn't been able to come up with a good performance with the bat, he is a must-have in your SL vs SA Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Tabraiz Shamsi: Although Tabraiz Shamsi only bowled a couple of overs in the first game, he still managed to pick up a wicket in the middle overs. Nevertheless, Shamsi has been one of the best bowlers in this format this year, making him one to watch out for in this game.

Top 3 best players to pick in SL vs SA Dream11 prediction team

Quinton de Kock (SA) - 49 points

Dinesh Chandimal (SL) - 87 points

Aiden Markram (SA) - 63 points

Important stats for SL vs SA Dream11 prediction team

Quinton de Kock - 1641 runs in 55 T20Is, Bat Average: 32.82

Wanindu Hasaranga - 192 runs and 35 wickets in 22 T20Is

Tabraiz Shamsi - 46 wickets in 40 T20Is, SR: 19.30

SL vs SA Dream11 Prediction Today

SL vs SA Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Quinton de Kock, Aiden Markram, Dasun Shanaka, Avishka Fernando, David Miller, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dwaine Pretorius, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Kagiso Rabada and Tabraiz Shamsi

Captain: Wanindu Hasaranga. Vice-captain: Quinton de Kock

SL vs SA Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Quinton de Kock, Aiden Markram, Dasun Shanaka, Dinesh Chandimal, David Miller, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dwaine Pretorius, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Kagiso Rabada and Keshav Maharaj

Captain: Aiden Markram. Vice-captain: Wanindu Hasaranga

Edited by Samya Majumdar