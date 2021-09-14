SL vs SA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 3rd T20I

The third T20I between South Africa (SA) and Sri Lanka (SL) is set to take place at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Tuesday.

South Africa stormed to a series win earlier in the week, courtesy of an outstanding bowling performance. Although they will be eyeing a cleansweep over the Sri Lankans, the home side cannot be taken lightly. With both teams eyeing a win to close out the series, a cracking game beckons in Colombo.

SL vs SA Probable Playing 11 Today

SL XI

Kusal Perera, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dinesh Chandimal (wk), Dasun Shanaka (c), Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana and Praveen Jayawickrama

SA XI

Quinton de Kock (wk), Aiden Markram, Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Bjorn Fortuin, Heinrich Klaasen, Dwaine Pretorius/Wiaan Mulder, Kagiso Rabada/Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi and Keshav Maharaj (c)

Match Details

SL vs SA, 3rd T20I

Date and Time: 14th September at 7:00 PM IST

Venue: R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

Pitch Report

As seen in the previous game, the pitch is on the slower side with the batsmen having to work hard for their runs. The pacers might not get much swing early on, paving the way for the top-order batsmen to go hard in the powerplay overs. The middle overs will be crucial, with the spinners likely to play a significant role. Both teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss, with 160 being a match-winning total at the venue.

Today’s SL vs SA Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Quinton de Kock: Quinton de Kock has been the star of the show with his intent-driven batting at the top of the order, giving South Africa the advantage in the powerplay overs. With the southpaw in fine form in the format, he is sure to be a popular pick in today's SL vs SA Dream11 fantasy teams.

Batsman

Dasun Shanaka: Sri Lankan captain Dasun Shanaka has blown hot and cold in the series. However, Shanaka has a knack of coming up with big knocks in the middle order. And given his handy bowling ability, he is one to watch out for in this game.

All-rounder

Wanindu Hasaranga: Wanindu Hasaranga has been Sri Lanka's best bowler, with his leg-spin being quite effective in the middle overs. With Hasaranga also being a decent bet with the bat, he is a must-have in your SL vs SA Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Tabraiz Shamsi: Tabraiz Shamsi picked up a couple of wickets in the previous game, continuing his fine form in the T20I format. With the pitch also suiting his bowling ability, he should be able to pick up a few more wickets in the final match.

Top 3 best players to pick in SL vs SA Dream11 prediction team

Quinton de Kock (SA) - 138 points

Wanindu Hasaranga (SL) - 93 points

Aiden Markram (SA) - 210 points

Important stats for SL vs SA Dream11 prediction team

Quinton de Kock - 94 runs in 2 matches in this series, SR: 117.50

Wanindu Hasaranga - 3 wickets in 2 matches in this series, Average: 15.00

Tabraiz Shamsi - 4 wickets in 2 matches in this series, Average: 10.00

SL vs SA Dream11 Prediction Today

SL vs SA Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Quinton de Kock, Kusal Perera, Dasun Shanaka, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Dwaine Pretorius, Wanindu Hasaranga, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Praveen Jayawickrama and Maheesh Theekshana

Captain: Wanindu Hasaranga. Vice-captain: Quinton de Kock

SL vs SA Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Quinton de Kock, Dinesh Chandimal, Dasun Shanaka, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Praveen Jayawickrama and Maheesh Theekshana

Captain: Quinton de Kock. Vice-captain: Wanindu Hasaranga

Edited by Samya Majumdar