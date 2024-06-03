SL vs SA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024, Match 4

The fourth match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 will see Sri Lanka (SL) squaring off against South Africa (SA) at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on Monday, June 3. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the SL vs SA Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

The biggest T20 tournament of the year has finally started. Both teams are playing their first match in this prestigious tournament. Sri Lanka won one of their two warm-up matches. South Africa, on the other hand, recently played a T20I series against West Indies in which they were whitewashed 3-0.

These two squads have played a total of 17 matches, out of which South Africa won 12 matches. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, have won only five matches.

SL vs SA Match Details

The fourth match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 will be played on June 3 at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York. The game is set to take place at 8:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SL vs SA, 4th Match

Date and Time: 3rd June 2024, 8:00 PM IST

Venue: Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York

Pitch Report

The pitch at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York is good for batters. Fans can expect a high-scoring match with pacers playing a crucial role. The last T20 match played here was the warm-up match between India and Bangladesh, where a total of 304 runs were scored at a loss of 14 wickets.

SL vs SA Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

SL - W L W W W

SA - N/R W L W W

SL vs SA Probable Playing XI

SL Playing XI

No injury updates

Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Charith Asalanka, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Dasun Shanaka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga (c), Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, and Dilshan Madushanka.

SA Playing XI

No injury updates

Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, and Anrich Nortje.

SL vs SA Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Quinton de Kock

Quinton de Kock is no doubt the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match. He has smashed 272 runs in just 11 head-to-head matches at an average of 30. Heinrich Klaasen is another good wicketkeeper pick, especially while batting first. He was in amazing form in this year's IPL.

Batters

Reeza Hendricks

Pathum Nissanka and Reeza Hendricks are the two best batters to pick for today's Dream11 team. Reeza Hendricks has smashed 322 in just 9 head-to-head matches. Tristan Stubbs is another good batter option, who was in exceptional form in IPL 2024 smashing runs in almost every match.

All-rounders

Wanindu Hasaranga

Aiden Markram and Wanindu Hasaranga are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Wanindu Hasaranga has taken six wickets in just four matches against South Africa. Marco Jansen is another good all-rounder who was in good form in the recent T20I matches.

Bowlers

Matheesha Pathirana

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Matheesha Pathirana and Kagiso Rabada. Matheesha Pathirana is the backbone of Sri Lanka’s bowling as he is in brilliant recent form. He has taken 11 wickets in just six T20I matches. Gerald Coetzee is another good bowler for today's match.

SL vs SA match captain and vice-captain choices

Wanindu Hasaranga

Wanindu Hasaranga is in exceptional form and one of the most crucial players for Sri Lanka. He will bat in the middle order, and complete his quota of four overs. He has smashed 650 runs and taken 104 wickets in 65 T20I matches till now.

Quinton de Kock

Quinton de Kock is one of the most experienced players in the South Africa squad who will open the innings with Reeza Hendricks. He has smashed 272 runs in just 11 head-to-head matches. He has also smashed 2341 runs in 83 T20I matches.

5 Must-Picks for SL vs SA, 4th Match

Wanindu Hasaranga

Heinrich Klaasen

Quinton de Kock

Kusal Mendis

Matheesha Pathirana

Sri Lanka vs South Africa Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good for both batters and bowlers, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making in-form all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Sri Lanka vs South Africa Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeepers: K Mendis, H Klaasen, Q de Kock

Batters: P Nissanka, R Hendricks

All-rounders: W Hasaranga, M Jansen, A Markram

Bowlers: K Rabada, G Coetzee, M Pathirana

Sri Lanka vs South Africa Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeepers: K Mendis, H Klaasen, Q de Kock, S Samarawickrama

Batters: R Hendricks

All-rounders: W Hasaranga, M Jansen

Bowlers: K Rabada, G Coetzee, M Pathirana, A Nortje

