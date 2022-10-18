SL vs UAE Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022, Match 6

The sixth game of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 will have Sri Lanka (SL) taking on the United Arab Emirates (UAE) at the Simonds Stadium in Geelong on Tuesday, October 18. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the SL vs UAE 2022 Dream11 prediction.

Both Sri Lanka and UAE started their ICC T20 World Cup campaigns with a loss at the hands of Namibia and the Netherlands, respectively. While the UAE were edged out by the Dutch in a final-over thriller, Sri Lanka were outplayed by Namibia. The Lankans, who started the group stage as the favorites, will be keen to return to winning ways. However, they will be wary of the UAE, who have a couple of talented youngsters in Vriitya Aravind and Karthik Meiyappan. All in all, a cracking game beckons in Geelong.

SL vs UAE Match Details, ICC T20 World Cup 2022

The sixth game of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 between Sri Lanka and the UAE will be played on October 18 at the Simonds Stadium in Geelong. The game is set to take place at 1:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SL vs UAE, ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022, Group A, Match 6

Date and Time: 18th October 2022, 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Simonds Stadium, Geelong

Exclusive Broadcaster: Star Sports

Live Streaming: Hotstar

SL vs UAE pitch report for ICC T20 World Cup 2022, Match 6

The average first-innings total in the two earlier T20 World Cup matches on Sunday reads 137. While the pacers accounted for the majority of the wickets in both games, less than six runs an over were scored against spin. A change of pace will be crucial with teams likely to prefer batting first upon winning the toss.

Matches won by teams batting first: 1

Matches won by teams bowling first: 1

1st-innings score: 137

2nd-innings score: 110

SL vs UAE Form Guide

Sri Lanka: WWL

UAE: LLL

SL vs UAE probable playing 11s for today’s match

Sri Lanka injury/team news

No injury concerns for Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka probable playing 11

Kusal Mendis, Pathum Nissanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Danushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa (wk), Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana and Pramod Madushan.

UAE injury/team news

No injury concerns for UAE.

UAE probable playing 11

Waseem Muhammad, Chirag Suri, Vriitya Aravind (wk), Basil Hameed, CP Rizwan, Zawar Farid, Kashif Daud, Afzal Khan/Ahmed Raza, Karthik Meiyappan, Junaid Siddique and Zahoor Khan.

SL vs UAE Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Kusal Mendis (42 matches, 842 runs, SR: 126.24)

Kusal Mendis has a decent record in T20Is, scoring 842 runs at a strike rate of 126.24. The Sri Lankan opener is a good player of spin and can hold his own against pace as well. With Mendis due for a big knock at the top of the order, he is a top pick for your SL vs UAE Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Muhammad Waseem (41 off 47 in the previous match vs Netherlands)

Muhammad Waseem blew hot and cold in the previous game, scoring 41 runs off 47 balls. He looked scratchy during his stay in the middle despite top-scoring for the UAE. Nevertheless, Waseem averages 40.65 with a strike rate of 146.09 in 18 T20Is. Given his batting ability, Waseem is a handy pick in your SL vs UAE Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Wanindu Hasaranga (45 matches, 452 runs, 72 wickets)

Wanindu Hasaranga had a fairly decent outing against Namibia, picking up a wicket and conceding just 27 runs in his four overs. He is a brilliant white-ball bowler, who has picked 72 wickets at an average of 14.92. With Hasaranga capable of scoring quick runs down the order as well, he is a must-have in your SL vs UAE Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Maheesh Theekshana (25 matches, 23 wickets, ER: 6.49)

Maheesh Theekshana was Sri Lanka's best bowler in the previous game, conceding only 23 runs and picking up the crucial wicket of David Wiese. He has a bag of tricks under his sleeve and concedes just 6.49 runs per over in this format. With the conditions likely to suit spinners in this game, Theekshana is a top pick for your SL vs UAE Dream11 prediction team.

SL vs UAE match captain and vice-captain choices

Kusal Mendis

Kusal Mendis is a talented batter who has been in decent form of late. He scored 155 runs in six matches in the Asia Cup, impressing against spin in particular. He also adds value with his keeping skills and should be a top choice as captain or vice-captain in your SL vs UAE Dream11 prediction team.

Muhammad Waseem

Muhammad Waseem has scores of 69 and 41 in his time in Australia and has shown glimpses of his fierce boundary-hitting ability. He is the UAE's best batter with four fifties and two hundreds in 18 T20Is. Given his form, Waseem is a fine captaincy choice from the UAE squad in your SL vs UAE Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for SL vs UAE Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Bhanuka Rajapaksa 20(21) in the previous match Wanindu Hasaranga 72 wickets in 45 matches Maheesh Theekshana 1/23 in the previous match Muhammad Waseem 41(47) in the previous match Zahoor Khan 1/11 in the previous match

SL vs UAE match expert tips (ICC T20 World Cup 2022)

UAE struggled against the Netherlands pacers with Klaassen and van Meekeren often hurrying them for pace. Along the same lines, Dushmantha Chameera is a viable option for your SL vs UAE Dream11 prediction team given his ability to hit the deck hard and bowl at a high pace. If he is able to find his groove early on, Chameera could be a game-changer.

SL vs UAE Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

SL vs UAE Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeepers: Kusal Mendis (c), Vriitya Aravind

Batters: Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Pathum Nissanka, Waseem Muhammad

All-rounders: Wanindu Hasaranga (vc), Chamika Karunaratne, Kashif Daud

Bowlers: Dushmantha Chameera, Karthik Meiyappan, Maheesh Theekshana

SL vs UAE Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

SL vs UAE Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeepers: Kusal Mendis, Vriitya Aravind

Batters: Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Pathum Nissanka (c), Waseem Muhammad (vc)

Allrounders: Wanindu Hasaranga, Dhananjaya de Silva, Kashif Daud

Bowlers: Dushmantha Chameera, Zahoor Khan, Maheesh Theekshana

