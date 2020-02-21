SL vs WI Dream11 Team Prediction (1st ODI), Fantasy Cricket Tip & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Cricket Match - Feb 22nd, 2020

Fantasy Cricket Tips

Sri Lanka and West Indies are back in action as they kickstart the ODI series with the first game on Saturday. After a subdued ICC World Cup campaign last year, both teams have started brightly in their bid to nurture talent. While Sri Lanka got the best of Bangladesh in their last home ODI series, West Indies has improved considerably under the captaincy of Kieron Pollard.

Both sides look evenly matched on paper although home conditions should give Sri Lanka the edge. All in all, an exciting contest beckons in Colombo as both teams look to set the tone for the rest of the series. Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for SL vs WI.

SL vs WI Teams:

Sri Lanka:

Dimuth Karunaratne (C), Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Shehan Jayasuriya, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka, Thisara Perera, Isuru Udana, Kusal Perera, Niroshan Dickwella, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lakshan Sandakan, Nuwan Pradeep and Lahiru Kumara.

West Indies:

Kieron Pollard (C), Sunil Ambris, Nicholas Pooran, Shai Hope, Darren Bravo, Brandon King, Rovman Powell, Fabian Allen, Jason Holder, Roston Chase, Keemo Paul, Sheldon Cottrell, Alzarri Joseph, Romario Shepherd and Hayden Walsh.

Playing 11 Updates:

Sri Lanka:

Sri Lanka is back to full strength after some of the senior players opted out of their previous ODI series in Pakistan. Dimuth Karunaratne is back leading the side as he doubles as an opener alongside Avishka Fernando. Kusal Perera and Kusal Mendis are essential in the middle order with the experience of Angelo Mathews bound to come in handy. Dasun Shanaka should assume the role of finisher with both Thisara Perera and Udana vying for the allrounder spot. Two spinners in de Silva and Hasaranga are likely to feature while Nuwan Pradeep looks set to lead the attack alongside Lahiru Kumara in Colombo.

Possible XI: Karunaratne (C), Fernando, Kusal Perera(WK), Mendis, Mathews, Shanaka, de Silva/Sandakan, Thisara/Udana, Hasaranga, Pradeep and Kumara.

West Indies:

West Indies have dropped Evin Lewis and Shimron Hetmyer from the roster on fitness grounds. This paves the way for Brandon King and Darren Bravo as they are slated to bat in the top four along with Hope and Chase.

The Windies have sufficient depth and firepower with Pollard holding the middle order together. Hayden Walsh will feature as the lead spinner while Alzarri Joseph should get the nod over Fabian Allen although. With Cottrell and Paul in their bowling ranks, the West Indies line-up looks quite settled ahead of the series opener.

Possible XI: King, Hope(WK), Bravo, Chase, Pooran, Pollard (C), Holder, Paul, Joseph/Allen, Walsh and Cottrell.

Match Details:

Sri Lanka vs West Indies, 1st ODI

22nd February 2020, 9:45 AM IST

Sinhalese Sports Club, Colombo

Pitch Report:

Persistent rains threaten the match although a shortened game could take place on Saturday. The last ODI played here between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh in 2017 saw the home side post a total of 280. A similar sort of surface is expected with the spinners being crucial. The pacers should get some movement early on with the pitch getting slower as the match progresses.

SL vs WI Dream11 Tips:

Wicket-keeper: Shai Hope is West Indies' best bet with the bat with his recent record being exemplary. Hope scored 1345 runs in 2019, which makes him a valuable addition to the fantasy side. Along with him, Kusal Perera and Nicholas Pooran are also decent picks. With both of them being good players of spin, they can be backed to score some runs in the middle overs.

Batsmen: Sri Lankan captain Dimuth Karunaratne has been in fine form for the Sri Lankans. Ever since his return to the ODI side, Karunaratne has consistently provided SL with reliable starts. Along with Mathews, he is a must-have in the fantasy team. With Evin Lewis and Shimron Hetmyer absent, one can back Darren Bravo to deliver given the wealth of experience he has. If an extra batsman is required, Kusal Mendis would fit the bill with the diminutive batsman having a decent record at home.

Allrounders: Roston Chase is a handy option to have, especially in subcontinent conditions. The allrounder contributed in both departments with a man-of-the-series award against Afghanistan to show for his efforts. He should find a place in the fantasy team with the option of Pollard also available. As from the Sri Lankan roster, Dhananjaya de Silva could earn a good number of fantasy points, provided he is picked to play on Saturday.

Bowlers: Sheldon Cottrell and Lahiru Kumara are must-haves in the side with their ability to generate extra pace and bounce often proving troublesome for the opposition. Another decent selection would be that of Hayden Walsh, whose skill-set is well suited to the pitch. While the likes of Nuwan Pradeep and Wanindu Hasaranga are also viable options, Keemo Paul could also be picked with his subtle variations and batting prowess bound to come in handy.

Captain: Shai Hope and Dimuth Karunaratne are the preferred options for captaincy with both of them doing well in the last year or so. In addition to the aforementioned duo, Angelo Mathews could also prove to be a worthwhile option with the veteran standing out in Sri Lanka's last home ODI series with 187 runs. If one were to prefer an allrounder for the multiplier options, Roston Chase should be a worthwhile punt.

Dream11 Team Prediction:

Fantasy Suggestion #1:

Shai Hope, Kusal Perera, Dimuth Karunaratne, Angelo Mathews, Darren Bravo, Kieron Pollard, Roston Chase, Dhananjaya de Silva, Sheldon Cottrell, Nuwan Pradeep and Hayden Walsh.

Captain: Shai Hope, Vice-Captain: Angelo Mathews

Fantasy Suggestion #2:

Shai Hope, Nicholas Pooran, Kusal Mendis, Dimuth Karunaratne, Angelo Mathews, Keemo Paul, Roston Chase, Hayden Walsh, Sheldon Cottrell, Lahiru Kumara and Wanindu Hasaranga.

Captain: Roston Chase, Vice-Captain: Dimuth Karunaratne