SL vs WI Dream11 Team Prediction (2nd ODI), Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Cricket Match - Feb 26th, 2020

Fantasy Cricket Tips

Sri Lanka and West Indies put forth an exhibition of ODI cricket in the previous game with the home side coming out victorious by just one wicket. With another series win there for the taking, Sri Lanka takes on the Windies in the second ODI in Rajapaksa.

While Sri Lanka will be reasonably confident of their chances ahead of this game, Kieron Pollard and his men are a force to reckon with. With a talented roster, the Windies will be looking to make amends for the loss.

Both sides look equally matched on paper although the comfort of home conditions gives Sri Lanka the edge. Nevertheless, another thrilling encounter awaits with both sides eager to get the win on Wednesday. Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for SL vs WI.

SL vs WI Teams:

Sri Lanka:

Dimuth Karunaratne (C), Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Shehan Jayasuriya, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka, Thisara Perera, Isuru Udana, Kusal Perera, Niroshan Dickwella, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lakshan Sandakan, Nuwan Pradeep and Lahiru Kumara.

West Indies:

Kieron Pollard (C), Sunil Ambris, Nicholas Pooran, Shai Hope, Darren Bravo, Brandon King, Rovman Powell, Fabian Allen, Jason Holder, Roston Chase, Keemo Paul, Sheldon Cottrell, Alzarri Joseph, Romario Shepherd and Hayden Walsh.

Playing 11 Updates:

Sri Lanka:

No changes are expected from the Sri Lankans after a stunning win in Colombo. Their side bares a settled look under Dimuth Karunaratne's captaincy. While the captain opens the batting alongside Avishka Fernando, Sri Lanka's strength lies in their experienced middle order, featuring Angelo Mathews. Their batting depth was on full display in the previous game with Wanindu Hasaranga and Thisara Perera chipping in with vital contributions from the lower order. With spin expected to play a significant role on Wednesday, Lakshan Sandakan will be essential for the home side as they eye a series win at the expense of the West Indies.

Possible XI: Karunaratne (C), Fernando, Kusal Perera (WK), Mendis, Mathews, Dhananjaya, Thisara Perera, Hasaranga, Udana/Kumara, Pradeep and Sandakan.

West Indies:

Like their opponents, West Indies isn't expected to make any changes with the side possessing a nice blend of youth and experience. Although Ambris didn't get many runs in the first game, he should get the nod over Brandon King while there might be a possibility of Fabian Allen featuring in the side as well. Shai Hope and Roston Chase lead the way with the bat for the tourists with Pollard and Pooran capable of scoring at a rate of knots. While Holder and Cottrell lead the attack, the onus will be upon Hayden Walsh and Keemo Paul to provide the breakthroughs in the middle overs.

Possible XI: Ambris, Hope(WK), Bravo, Chase, Pooran, Pollard (C), Holder, Paul, Joseph, Walsh and Cottrell.

Match Details:

Sri Lanka vs West Indies, 2nd ODI

26th February 2020, 2:30 PM IST

Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium, Hambantota

Pitch Report:

A decent batting track awaits the two sides although the spinners will enjoy more turn at this venue. The pacers should also get the new ball to swing around with slightly overcast conditions on offer. With the pitch likely to get slower as the game progresses, batting first would be the ideal option upon winning the toss.

SL vs WI Dream11 Tips:

Wicket-keeper: Shai Hope continued his fine form in the ODI format as he scored 115 in the first game. With his ability to consistently score runs at the top of the order being well documented, Hope finds a place in the fantasy side. His counterpart, Kusal Perera, is an excellent player himself and should get some runs as well given his ability to play the spinners in the middle overs.

Batsmen: Dimuth Karunaratne and Darren Bravo are great options for this game with either of them having a wealth of experience under their belts. Both of them look in good touch and should get some runs on Wednesday. Along with them, one of Angelo Mathews or Kusal Mendis would do the trick. While Mathews' expertise is never in question, Mendis would be looking to make amends after throwing away a start in the previous game.

Allrounders: Spin bowling allrounders are essential on this surface. One player who stands out in both departments is West Indian Roston Chase. Chase has done well in both the practice game and the first ODI with the all-rounder capable of picking a wicket or two in the middle overs. While Chase is a must-have in the side, Dhananjaya de Silva also warrants a spot in the team given the number of left-handers in the West Indian roster. If one were to pick another all-rounder in the side, then either Thisara Perera or Kieron Pollard would fit the bill perfectly.

Bowlers: Although Cottrell underwhelmed in the previous game, he is still West Indies' best bet with the bowl. His ability to generate good pace and bounce should hold him in good stead. Along with the left-arm pacer, the likes of Hayden Walsh and Wanindu Hasaranga are also decent picks considering the nature of the pitch. Isuru Udana is another fine option with the Sri Lankan picking three wickets in Colombo. With the pitch being slightly on the slower side, Udana should add more wickets to his tally with Lakshan Sandakan also available as an alternative.

Captain: Given his past exploits in the Indian subcontinent, Shai Hope is the preferred choice for the differential pick. Roston Chase could also be a good pick with the all-rounder capable of doing damage with both bat and ball. Kusal Perera and Dimuth Karunaratne would be excellent options as well if one were to back Sri Lankan players as the multiplier options.

Dream11 Team Prediction:

Fantasy Suggestion #1:

Shai Hope, Kusal Perera, Dimuth Karunaratne, Angelo Mathews, Darren Bravo, Roston Chase, Dhananjaya de Silva, Sheldon Cottrell, Hayden Walsh, Isuru Udana and Wanindu Hasaranga.

Captain: Roston Chase, Vice-Captain: Kusal Perera

Fantasy Suggestion #2:

Shai Hope, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis, Dimuth Karunaratne, Darren Bravo, Roston Chase, Dhananjaya de Silva, Sheldon Cottrell, Keemo Paul, Lakshan Sandakan and Thisara Perera.

Captain: Shai Hope, Vice-Captain: Roston Chase