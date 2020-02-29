SL vs WI Dream11 Team Prediction (3rd ODI), Fantasy Cricket Tip & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Cricket Match - Mar 1st, 2020

Fantasy Cricket Tips

With the series already wrapped up, Sri Lanka eyes a clean-sweep as they face West Indies in the third and final ODI on Sunday. Although the Windies came into the series on the back of a good showing in India, they have been outplayed by the home side in this series.

While the likes of Shai Hope and Alzarri Joseph have done well, the Windies will step up in Pallekele if they are to avoid a whitewash. However, the Sri Lankan are high on confidence and will look to sustain their momentum heading into the T20s. Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for SL vs WI.

SL vs WI Teams

Sri Lanka:

Dimuth Karunaratne (C), Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Shehan Jayasuriya, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka, Thisara Perera, Isuru Udana, Kusal Perera, Niroshan Dickwella, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lakshan Sandakan, Nuwan Pradeep and Lahiru Kumara

West Indies:

Kieron Pollard (C), Sunil Ambris, Nicholas Pooran, Shai Hope, Darren Bravo, Brandon King, Rovman Powell, Fabian Allen, Jason Holder, Roston Chase, Keemo Paul, Sheldon Cottrell, Alzarri Joseph, Romario Shepherd and Hayden Walsh.

Playing 11 Updates

Sri Lanka:

Sri Lanka could make a change or two with the outcome of the series already confirmed. Kusal Perera could be dropped with the southpaw unable to make an impact in the series. Niroshan Dickwella is likely to feature with Isuru Udana also possibly making way for Lahiru Kumara.

Their batting unit is well-equipped and in form with Avishka Fernando and Kusal Mendis scoring hundreds in the previous game. Angelo Mathews' experience bodes well for the Sri Lankans with Thisara Perera and Wanindu Hasaranga providing depth in the batting unit. Their spinners were on song in the previous game and will once again be crucial to their fortunes.

Possible XI: Avishka, Karunaratne (C), Kusal Perera/Dickwella, Mendis, Mathews, Thisara Perera, Dhananjaya, Hasaranga, Sandakan, Udana/Kumara and Pradeep

West Indies:

The Windies could bring in Brandon King and Romario Shepherd for this match as they look to restore some pride in the ODI series. While Shai Hope has continued his fine form in the format, none of the middle order batsmen have stuck with him.

The onus is on Roston Chase and Kieron Pollard to hold the middle order together with Nicholas Pooran assuming the finisher's role. Their bowlers haven't troubled the Sri Lankans in the middle overs with Roston Chase and Fabian Allen proving ineffective. They will bank on Alzarri Joseph to deliver the goods once again with Sheldon Cottrell leading the attack on Sunday.

Possible XI: Hope (WK), King, Bravo, Chase, Pooran, Pollard (C), Holder, Joseph, Allen, Cottrell and Shepherd/Paul.

Match Details

Sri Lanka vs West Indies, 3rd ODI

29th February 2020, 2:30 PM IST

Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele

Pitch Report

The pitch should be a good one to bat on with scores above 270 being a common occurrence in Pallekele. While there ought to be some swing on offer initially, the spinners hold the key with the pitch slightly on the slower side. With dew in mind, both teams would ideally look to chase under the lights.

SL vs WI Dream11 Tips

Wicketkeeper: Shai Hope has been the top performer for the West Indies in this series. Hope has scored 166 runs and looks in fine form as well. With Kusal Perera's form deserting him, Shai Hope's record over the last few months should pave the way for his inclusion in the fantasy team.

Batsmen: Dimuth Karunaratne is a viable candidate from the Sri Lankan roster with the southpaw capable of scoring big runs at the top of the order. Along with him, Angelo Mathews and Kusal Mendis are also good options with both of them in decent form for Sri Lanka. Darren Bravo has managed scores of 39 and 16 in this series. Although he tends to throw away promising starts, he should be backed ahead of Sunil Ambris for this game.

Allrounders: Roston Chase has scored 61 runs in the two games so far although his bowling has underwhelmed. However, the pitch should suit his skill-set which makes him a must-have in the side along with Thisara Perera. West Indian captain Kieron Pollard hadn't fired in this series and would also be love to make amends in Pallekele. He could be picked as the third allrounder in the side if the balance of the side isn't an issue.

Bowlers: Wanindu Hasaranga has been the star of the show for Sri Lankan with three wickets in the series. With his batting prowess also adding value, he is a great inclusion alongside Sheldon Cottrell. Alzarri Joseph also warranties a place in the side with the West Indies picking a series-high six wickets in just two games. While Nuwan Pradeep's swing bowling is a handy asset, one could opt for the spin of Lakshan Sandakan given the impact he had in the previous game.

Captain: Shai Hope's recent form in the ODI format makes him a popular differential pick for this game. With a good batting pitch on offer, Dimuth Karunaratne could also be backed to come good against the West Indian attack. If one were to prefer an all-rounder as captain or vice-captain, Roston Chase should fit the bill perfectly with a big performance expected from him in this game.

Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1:

Shai Hope, Dimuth Karunaratne, Darren Bravo, Angelo Mathews, Roston Chase, Kieron Pollard, Thisara Perera, Sheldon Cottrell, Wanindu Hasaranga, Alzarri Joseph and Nuwan Pradeep.

Captain: Shai Hope, Vice-Captain: Dimuth Karunaratne

Fantasy Suggestion #2:

Shai Hope, Nicholas Pooran, Kusal Mendis, Dimuth Karunaratne, Darren Bravo, Angelo Mathews, Roston Chase, Sheldon Cottrell, Nuwan Pradeep, Alzarri Joseph and Lakshan Sandakan.

Captain: Dimuth Karunaratne, Vice-Captain: Roston Chase