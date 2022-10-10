SL vs ZIM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for T20 World Cup Warm-up Match 3

Sri Lanka (SL) will take on Zimbabwe (ZIM) in the third T20 World Cup warm-up match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Melbourne on Tuesday, October 11. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the SL vs ZIM Dream11 Fantasy prediction.

Sri Lanka are having to play the ICC T20 World Cup qualifiers but in reality, they are the continental champions following their wonderful triumph in the Asia Cup last month. They were impressive throughout the competition and pacers Dushmantha Chameera and Lahiru Kumara returning to the team are only likely to strengthen them.

Zimbabwe, meanwhile, will head into the World Cup warm-up clashes on the back of ODI series losses against India and Australia. They, however, did manage to beat the Aussies in their last game.

SL vs ZIM Match Details, Match 3

The third warm-up match of the T20 World Cup will be played on October 11 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne. The match is set to take place at 9:00 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SL vs ZIM, T20 World Cup Warm-Up, Match 3

Date and Time: 11th October, 2022, 9:00 AM IST

Venue: Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

Live Streaming and Broadcast: Star Sports Network

SL vs ZIM Pitch Report

The track at the Melbourne Cricket Ground is expected to assist the pacers early on. The batters need to spend some time in the middle before shifting gears.

Last 5 matches (this tournament)

Matches won by teams batting first: 2

Matches won by teams bowling first: 0

Average first-innings score: 151.5

Average second-innings score: 134

SL vs ZIM probable playing 11s for today’s match

Sri Lanka injury/team news

No major injury updates.

Sri Lanka Probable Playing 11

Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Charith Asalanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka.

Zimbabwe injury/team news

No major injury updates.

Zimbabwe Probable Playing 11

Craig Ervine (c), Innocent Kaia, Ryan Burl, Sikandar Raza, Sean Williams, Bradley Evans, Wesley Madhevere, Regis Chakabva, Blessingh Muzarabani, Luke Jongwe, Wellington Masakadza.

SL vs ZIM Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Kusal Mendis (41 T20Is, 836 runs, Strike Rate: 126.47)

Kusal Mendis is a decent wicketkeeper choice for your SL vs ZIM Dream11 fantasy team. He was in excellent form during the Asia Cup, scoring 155 runs in the first four matches at a strike rate of 156.56.

Top Batter pick

Bhanuka Rajapaksa (27 T20Is, 541 runs, Strike Rate: 139.43)

Bhanuka Rajapaksa was one of the standout batters in the Asia Cup and was instrumental behind Sri Lanka’s winning run. He slammed 71 runs off 45 balls in the final against Pakistan and finished the tournament as Sri Lanka's highest run-scorer with 191 runs in six matches.

Top All-rounder pick

Sean Williams (58 T20Is, 1274 runs and 38 wickets)

Sean Williams is a crucial all-rounder for Zimbabwe with a lot of experience. He has hammered 1274 runs in 58 T20Is at an average of over 24. He also has 38 wickets to his name.

Top Bowler pick

Maheesh Theekshana (24 T20Is, 22 wickets, Economy Rate: 6.52)

Maheesh Theekshana will be looking to trouble the opposition batters with his tidy spin bowling. He has 22 wickets in 24 T20Is at an economy rate of 6.52.

SL vs ZIM match captain and vice-captain choices

Wanindu Hasaranga

Wanindu Hasaranga has emerged as one of the most electric all-rounders in the world in recent years. He bowled a match-winning spell of 3/27 in the Asia Cup final. Hasaranga has scored 448 runs at a strike rate of 124.44 in 44 T20Is and has also taken 71 wickets at a stunning average of 14.74 and an economy rate of 6.72. He could prove to be an effective captaincy pick for your SL vs ZIM Dream11 fantasy team.

Sikandar Raza

Sikandar Raza was flamboyant against Australia and is one of the most experienced campaigners in the Zimbabwean squad. Having played 58 T20Is so far he has amassed 1040 runs at a strike rate of 125.45 and has also scalped 28 wickets at an economy rate of 7.32.

5 Must-picks with players stats for SL vs ZIM Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Career T20I Stats Wanindu Hasaranga 448 runs and 71 wickets Sikandar Raza 1040 runs and 28 wickets Bhanuka Rajapaksa 541 runs Kusal Mendis 836 runs Sean Williams 1274 runs and 38 wickets

SL vs ZIM match expert tips

Wanindu Hasaranga has been in red-hot form with the ball and could end up being the X-factor in your SL vs ZIM Dream11 fantasy team.

SL vs ZIM Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 3, Head to Head League

SL vs ZIM Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 3, Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Kusal Mendis

Batters: Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Craig Ervine, Pathum Nissanka, Ryan Burl

All-rounders: Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza (vc), Wanindu Hasaranga (c)

Bowlers: Blessing Muzarabani, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana

SL vs ZIM Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 3, Grand League

SL vs ZIM Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 3, Grand League

Wicketkeepers: Kusal Mendis (vc), Regis Chakabva

Batters: Bhanuka Rajapaksa (c), Craig Ervine, Pathum Nissanka

All-rounders: Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Wanindu Hasaranga

Bowlers: Blessing Muzarabani, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana

