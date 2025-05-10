SL-W vs IN-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, and Pitch Report for Sri Lanka Women's Tri-Nation Series, Final

The final of the Sri Lanka Women's Tri-Nation Series will see Sri Lanka Women (SL-W) squaring off against India Women (IN-W) at the R.Premadasa Stadium in Khettarama, Colombo on Sunday, May 11. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the SL-W vs IN-W Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

Sri Lanka Women have won two of their last four matches. They lost their last match to South Africa Women by 76 runs. India Women, on the other hand, have won three of their last four matches. They won their last match against South Africa Women by 23 runs.

India Women have won 16 of the last 20 head-to-head matches while Sri Lanka Women have won only 4 matches.

SL-W vs IN-W Match Details

The final of the Sri Lanka Women's Tri-Nation Series will be played on May 11 at the R.Premadasa Stadium in Khettarama, Colombo. The game is set to take place at 10:00 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SL-W vs IN-W, Final match

Date and Time: 11th May 2025, 10:00 AM IST

Venue: R.Premadasa Stadium, Khettarama, Colombo

Pitch Report

The pitch at R.Premadasa Stadium in Khettarama, Colombo, is a neutral one. Fans can expect a good scoring fixture with both spinners and pacers getting a lot of wickets. Team winning the toss should look to bat first at this venue. The last match played here was between Sri Lanka Women and South Africa Women, where a total of 554 runs were scored at a loss of 19 wickets.

SL-W vs IN-W Form Guide

SL-W - L W W L

IN-W - W L W W

SL-W vs IN-W Probable Playing XI

SL-W Playing XI

No injury updates

Hasini Perera, Chamari Athapaththu (c), Harshitha Samarawickrama, Hansima Karunaratne, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), Piumi Badalge, Achini Kulasuriya, Malki Madara, Inoka Ranaweera

IN-W Playing XI

No injury updates

Smriti Mandhana, Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Kashvee Gautam, Arundhati Reddy, Sneh Rana, Nallapureddy Charani

SL-W vs IN-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

R Ghosh

R Ghosh is undoubtedly the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. She will bat in the top order and perform the wicket-keeping duties for her team. She has smashed 102 runs in the last four matches. A Sanjeewani is another good wicket-keeper for today's match.

Batters

J Rodrigues

P Rawal and J Rodrigues are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. J Rodrigues will bat in the top order and is in top-notch form. She has an excellent head-to-head record against Sri Lanka Women. She has smashed 201 runs in the last four matches. S Mandhana is another good batter pick for today's match.

All-rounders

D Sharma

D Sharma and C Athapaththu are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both will play a crucial role for their teams in today's match. D Sharma will bat in the middle order for her team and complete her quota of overs. She has taken 5 wickets and smashed 126 runs in the last four matches. S Rana is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

N Charani

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are S Kumari and N Charani. Both the players can take a lot of wickets at today's pitch. S Kumari will complete her quota of overs and can take a lot of wickets. She has taken 4 wickets and smashed 19 runs in the last three matches. A Reddy is another good bowler for today's match.

SL-W vs IN-W match captain and vice-captain choices

D Sharma

D Sharma has been in top-notch form in the recent matches. She will complete her quota of overs and bat in the middle order for her team, which makes her the top captaincy or vice-captaincy option for today's match. She has taken 5 wickets and smashed 126 runs in the last four matches.

S Rana

S Rana is another crucial pick from the India Women squad as she will complete her quota of overs and bat in the middle order. She is expected to trouble Sri Lanka Women batters and is in top-notch form. She has taken 11 wickets and smashed 11 runs in the last four matches.

5 Must-Picks for SL-W vs IN-W, Final match

C Athapaththu

S Rana

P Rawal

D Sharma

S Mandhana

Sri Lanka Women vs India Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making all-rounders or bowlers the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Sri Lanka Women vs India Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: R Ghosh

Batters: S Mandhana, H Madavi, J Rodrigues, P Rawal

All-rounders: C Athapaththu, D Vahinga, D Sharma, S Rana

Bowlers: S Kumari, N Charani

Sri Lanka Women vs India Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: R Ghosh

Batters: S Mandhana, H Madavi, J Rodrigues, P Rawal

All-rounders: C Athapaththu, D Vahinga, D Sharma, S Rana, A Kaur

Bowlers: S Kumari

