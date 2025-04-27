SL-W vs IN-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, and Pitch Report for Sri Lanka Womens Tri-Nation Series, Match 1

The 1st ODI match of the Sri Lanka Womens Tri-Nation Series will see Sri Lanka Women (SL-W) squaring off against India Women (IN-W) at the R.Premadasa Stadium in Khettarama, Colombo on Sunday, April 27. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the SL-W vs IN-W Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Sri Lanka Women lost their last ODI series to New Zealand Women by 2-0. They faced a defeat in their last outing by a massive margin of 98 runs.

On the other hand, India Women, secured a victory in their last ODI series against Ireland Women by 3-0. They won their last match by a massive margin of 304 runs.

India Women have won four of the last five head-to-head matches while Sri Lanka Women have won only one match.

SL-W vs IN-W Match Details

The 1st ODI match of the Sri Lanka Womens Tri-Nation Series will be played on April 27 at the R.Premadasa Stadium in Khettarama, Colombo. The game is set to take place at 10:00 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SL-W vs IN-W, 1st ODI match

Date and Time: 27th April 2025, 10:00 AM IST

Venue: R.Premadasa Stadium, Khettarama, Colombo

Pitch Report

The pitch at R.Premadasa Stadium in Khettarama, Colombo is a neutral one. Fans can expect a good scoring fixture with both spinners and pacers getting a lot of wickets. Team winning the toss should look to bat first at this venue.

SL-W vs IN-W Form Guide

SL-W - L L N/R

IN-W - W W W

SL-W vs IN-W Probable Playing XI

SL-W Playing XI

No injury updates

Chamari Athapaththu (c), Kavisha Dilhari, Vishmi Gunaratne, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), Manudi Nanayakkara, Nilakshi de Silva, Inoka Ranaweera, Malki Madora, Sugandika Kumari, Inoshi Priyadharshani

IN-W Playing XI

No injury updates

Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Pratika Rawal, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Arundhati Reddy, Amanjot Kaur, Kashvee Gautam

SL-W vs IN-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

R Ghosh

R Ghosh is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. She will bat in the top order and perform the wicket-keeping duties for her team. A Sanjeewani is another good wicket-keeper for today's match.

Batters

S Mandhana

H Kaur and S Mandhana are the two best batsmen picks for today's Dream11 team. S Mandhana will bat in the top order and is in top-notch form. She has an excellent head-to-head record against Sri Lanka Women. J Rodrigues is another good batter pick for today's match.

All-rounders

C Athapaththu

D Sharma and C Athapaththu are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both will play a crucial role for their teams in today's match. C Athapaththu will open the innings for her team and complete her quota of overs. K Dilhari is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

I Ranaweera

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are A Reddy and I Ranaweera. Both the players can take a lot of wickets at today's pitch. I Ranaweera will complete her quota of overs and can take a lot of wickets. S Kumari is another good bowler for today's match.

SL-W vs IN-W match captain and vice-captain choices

C Athapaththu

C Athapaththu was in top notch form in the recent matches. She will complete her quota of overs and open the innings for her team, which makes her the top captaincy or vice-captaincy option for today's match.

D Sharma

D Sharma is one of the most crucial picks from the India Women squad as she will bat in the middle order and complete her quota of overs. She is expected to trouble Sri Lanka Women batters.

5 Must-Picks for SL-W vs IN-W, 1st ODI match

S Mandhana

D Sharma

H Kaur

J Rodrigues

Sri Lanka Women vs India Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making all-rounders or bowlers the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Sri Lanka Women vs India Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: R Ghosh

Batters: H Madavi, H Kaur, J Rodrigues, S Mandhana

All-rounders: C Athapaththu, D Sharma, A Kaur, K Dilhari

Bowlers: A Reddy, I Ranaweera

Sri Lanka Women vs India Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: R Ghosh

Batters: H Madavi, H Kaur, J Rodrigues, S Mandhana

All-rounders: C Athapaththu, D Sharma, S Rana, K Dilhari

Bowlers: S Kumari , I Ranaweera

