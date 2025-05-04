SL-W vs IN-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, and Pitch Report for Sri Lanka Womens Tri-Nation Series, Match 4

The 4th ODI of the Sri Lanka Womens Tri-Nation Series will see Sri Lanka Women (SL-W) squaring off against India Women (IN-W) at the R.Premadasa Stadium in Khettarama, Colombo on Sunday, May 4. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the SL-W vs IN-W Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.
Sri Lanka Women have won one of their last two matches. They won their last match against South Africa Women by 5 wickets. India Women, on the other hand, have won both of their last two matches. They won their last match against South Africa Women by 15 runs.
India Women have won 16 of the last 19 head-to-head matches while Sri Lanka Women have won only 3 matches.
SL-W vs IN-W Match Details
The 4th ODI match of the Sri Lanka Womens Tri-Nation Series will be played on May 4 at the R.Premadasa Stadium in Khettarama, Colombo. The game is set to take place at 10:00 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
SL-W vs IN-W, 4th ODI match
Date and Time: 4th May 2025, 10:00 AM IST
Venue: R.Premadasa Stadium, Khettarama, Colombo
Pitch Report
The pitch at R.Premadasa Stadium in Khettarama, Colombo is a neutral one. Fans can expect a good scoring fixture with both spinners and pacers getting a lot of wickets. Team winning the toss should look to bat first at this venue. The last match played here was between Sri Lanka Women and South Africa Women, where a total of 472 runs were scored at a loss of 14 wickets.
SL-W vs IN-W Form Guide
SL-W - W L
IN-W - W W
SL-W vs IN-W Probable Playing XI
SL-W Playing XI
No injury updates
Hasini Perera, Chamari Athapaththu (c), Harshitha Samarawickrama, Hansima Karunaratne, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), Piumi Badalge, Achini Kulasuriya, Malki Madara, Inoka Ranaweera
IN-W Playing XI
No injury updates
Smriti Mandhana, Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Kashvee Gautam, Arundhati Reddy, Sneh Rana, Nallapureddy Charani
SL-W vs IN-W Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicket-keeper
R Ghosh
R Ghosh is undoubtedly the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. She will bat in the top order and perform the wicket-keeping duties for her team. She smashed 24 runs in the last match against South Africa Women. A Sanjeewani is another good wicket-keeper for today's match.
Batters
S Mandhana
P Rawal and S Mandhana are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. S Mandhana will bat in the top order and is in top-notch form. She has an excellent record against Sri Lanka Women. She has smashed 79 runs in the last two matches. H Deol is another good batter pick for today's match.
All-rounders
D Sharma
D Sharma and C Athapaththu are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both will play a crucial role for their teams in today's match. D Sharma will bat in the middle order for her team and complete her quota of overs. She has taken 3 wickets and smashed 9 runs in the last two matches. S Rana is another good all-rounder for today's match.
Bowlers
A Reddy
The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are A Reddy and M Madara. Both the players can take a lot of wickets at today's pitch. A Reddy will complete her quota of overs and can take a lot of wickets. She has taken 2 wickets in the last two matches. N Charani is another good bowler for today's match.
SL-W vs IN-W match captain and vice-captain choices
S Rana
S Rana was in top-notch form in the recent matches. She will complete her quota of overs and bat in the middle order for her team, which makes her the top captaincy or vice-captaincy option for today's match. She has taken 8 wickets in the last two matches.
P Rawal
P Rawal is another crucial pick from the India Women squad as she will bat in the top order. She is expected to trouble Sri Lanka Women bowers and is in top-notch form. She has smashed 128 runs in the last two matches of the tournament.
5 Must-Picks for SL-W vs IN-W, 4th ODI match
C Athapaththu
S Rana
P Rawal
D Sharma
S Mandhana
Sri Lanka Women vs India Women Match Expert Tips
As the pitch is expected to be well balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making all-rounders or bowlers the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.
Sri Lanka Women vs India Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head
Wicket-keeper: R Ghosh
Batters: S Mandhana, H Madavi, H Deol, P Rawal
All-rounders: C Athapaththu, K Dilhari, D Sharma, S Rana
Bowlers: A Reddy, N Charani
Sri Lanka Women vs India Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League
Wicket-keeper: R Ghosh
Batters: S Mandhana, H Madavi, H Kaur, P Rawal
All-rounders: C Athapaththu, K Dilhari, D Sharma, S Rana
Bowlers: A Reddy, M Madara
Looking to improve your fantasy team? Download CricRocket and get expert teams, venue details, pitch report and in-depth player stats! 🚀☄️