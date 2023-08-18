SLK vs BR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Caribbean Premier League, Match 2

The 2nd match of the Caribbean Premier League will see St Lucia Kings (SLK) squaring off against Barbados Royals (BR) at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in St Lucia on Friday, August 18. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the SLK vs BR Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Barbados Royals will be playing their first match of the tournament. St Lucia Kings, on the other hand, lost their last match of the season against Jamaica Tallawahs by 11 runs.

It is expected to be a close encounter, but expect Kings to prevail over the Royals and open their account.

SLK vs BR Match Details

The 2nd match of the Caribbean Premier League will be played on August 18 at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in St Lucia. The game is set to take place at 4:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SLK vs BR, Match 2

Date and Time: 18th August 2023, 4:30 AM IST

Venue: Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, St Lucia

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for batting. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this pitch. Fans can expect a high scoring game with spinners becoming crucial in middle overs. The last match played on this pitch was between St Lucia Kings and Jamaica Tallawahs, where a total of 363 runs were scored at a loss of 18 wickets.

SLK vs BR Form Guide

SLK - L

BR - Will be playing their first match

SLK vs BR Probable Playing XI

SLK Playing XI

No injury updates

Faf du Plessis (c), K Melius, R Primus, Matthew Forde, Sikandar Raza, Roston Chase, Sean Williams, Johnson Charles (wk), Alzarri Joseph, P Hatzoglou, C Sole

BR Playing XI

No injury updates

Rovman Powell (c), Ramon Simmonds, Kyle Mayers, Jason Holder, Rahkeem Cornwall, RE van der Merwe, Rivaldo Clarke (wk), A Athanaze, Nyeem Young, OC McCoy, Qais Ahmad

SLK vs BR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

J Charles

J Charles is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. R Clarke is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

F Du Plessis

S Williams and F Du Plessis are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. A Athanaze played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

R Chase

S Raza and R Chase are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. J Holder is another good pick for today's Dream11 match.

Bowlers

A Joseph

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are O McCoy and A Joseph. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. P Hatzoglou is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

SLK vs BR match captain and vice-captain choices

S Raza

S Raza will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He didn't play well in the last match, but he is definitely amongst the top picks again from St Lucia Kings.

R Chase

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make R Chase as he will bat in the top order and will bowl a few overs for his team. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He smashed 53 runs and took 3 wickets in the last match.

5 Must-Picks for SLK vs BR, Match 2

R Chase

S Raza

K Mayers

J Holder

F Du Plessis

St Lucia Kings vs Barbados Royals Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 4 all-rounders, who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

St Lucia Kings vs Barbados Royals Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: J Charles

Batters: F Du Plessis (vc), S Williams, A Athanaze

All-rounders: R Chase, K Mayers, S Raza (c), J Holder, R Cornwall

Bowlers: A Joseph, O McCoy

St Lucia Kings vs Barbados Royals Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: J Charles

Batters: F Du Plessis, R Powell

All-rounders: R Chase (c), K Mayers, S Raza, J Holder (vc), R Primus

Bowlers: A Joseph, O McCoy, R Van Der Merwe