SLK vs BR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for CPL 2021, Match 25

Match 25 of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2021 has Saint Lucia Kings taking on the Barbados Royals at Warner Park in St Kitts on Saturday.

The Saint Lucia Kings are in the mix for a top-four finish in the CPL league phase and will be looking to improve their chances with a win in today's fixture. But they face a wounded Barbados Royals side, who will be looking to restore some lost pride and try to avoid the wooden spoon in CPL 2021.

SLK vs BR Probable Playing 11 Today

SLK XI

Faf du Plessis (c), Andre Fletcher (wk), Roston Chase, Tim David, Keron Cottoy, Obed McCoy, Samit Patel, Alzarri Joseph, Jeavor Royal, Kesrick Williams and Kadeem Alleyne

BR XI

Kyle Mayers, Johnson Charles, Smit Patel (wk), Raymon Reifer, Jason Holder (c), Glenn Phillips, Azam Khan, Nyeem Young, Joshua Bishop, Jake Lintott and Mohammed Amir

Match Details

SLK vs BR, CPL 2021, Match 25

Date and Time: 11th September 2021, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Warner Park, St Kitts

Pitch Report

A decent pitch awaits the two sides with ample help on offer for the bowlers. The batsmen will look to make full use of the powerplay conditions, with the spinners coming into play in the middle overs. The pacers will also ideally look to vary the pace as the game progresses, making for a good contest in the middle overs. Both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss, with 150 being par at the venue.

Today’s SLK vs BR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Andre Fletcher: Andre Fletcher showed signs of form in the previous CPL game with a quick-fire knock at the top of the order. With some form on his side, Fletcher should ideally get some runs under his belt in today's must-win encounter.

Batsman

Faf du Plessis: Faf du Plessis hasn't been his usual self for the Kings with a string of failures in his last few games. However, he is one of the better players in the CPL and will be keen to get going at the top of the order for the Kings.

All-rounder

Jason Holder: Jason Holder has blown hot and cold in the CPL without making a big impact so far. He is due for a big performance for the Royals and given his skill-set, he should be a good addition to your SLK vs BR Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Mohammad Amir: Although Amir missed a few games in the CPL, he showed no signs of rust in the previous fixture, picking up two wickets with the new ball. With conditions favoring swing bowling early on, Amir is surely one to watch out for in this game.

Top 3 best players to pick in SLK vs BR Dream11 prediction team

Roston Chase (SLK) - 738 points

Jeavor Royal (SLK) - 403 points

Raymon Reifer (BR) - 327 points

Important Stats for SLK vs BR Dream11 prediction team

Roston Chase: 311 runs in 8 CPL 2021 matches, Bat Average: 62.25

Mohammad Amir: 9 wickets in 8 CPL 2021 matches, Bowl Average: 13.11

Faf du Plessis: 193 runs in 8 CPL 2021 matches, Bat Average: 27.57

SLK vs BR Dream11 Prediction Today (CPL 2021)

SLK vs BR: Dream11 Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Andre Fletcher, Faf du Plessis, Kyle Mayers, Glenn Phillips, Tim David, Jason Holder, Roston Chase, Mohammad Amir, Kesrick Williams, Jeavor Royal and Jake Lintott

Captain: Faf du Plessis. Vice-captain: Glenn Phillips

SLK vs BR: Dream11 Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Andre Fletcher, Faf du Plessis, Johnson Charles, Glenn Phillips, Tim David, Jason Holder, Roston Chase, Mohammad Amir, Alzarri Joseph, Jeavor Royal and Jake Lintott

Captain: Glenn Phillips. Vice-captain: Andre Fletcher

