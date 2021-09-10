SLK vs JAM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for CPL 2021, Match 24

Match 24 of the Caribbean Premier League 2021 has the Jamaica Tallawahs (JAM) taking on Saint Lucia Kings (SLK) at Warner Park on Thursday.

The Jamaica Tallawahs had a great outing in the previous game to revive their chances of a top-four finish. However, they face a strong Saint Lucia Kings side that will be looking to bounce back after a tough loss to Guyana earlier in the week, making for a good contest in St Kitts.

SLK vs JAM Probable Playing 11 Today

SLK XI

Faf du Plessis (c), Andre Fletcher (wk), Roston Chase, Tim David, Keron Cottoy, Obed McCoy, Samit Patel, Keemo Paul, Jeavor Royal, Kesrick Williams and Wahab Riaz

JAM XI

Kirk McKenzie, Kennar Lewis (wk), Haider Ali, Rovman Powell (c), Shamarh Brooks, Carlos Brathwaite, Andre Russell, Migael Pretorius, Chris Green, Veerasammy Permaul and Imad Wasim

Match Details

SLK vs JAM, CPL 2021, Match 24

Date and Time: 10th September 2021, 4.30 AM IST

Venue: Warner Park, St Kitts

Pitch Report

A decent batting track beckons at Warner Park with help on offer for the pacers as well. There is ample swing and bounce available off the surface for the pacers to keep the batters on their toes. They will look to bide their time in the middle before going big in the middle overs. Both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss, with 150-160 being a good score at the venue.

Today’s SLK vs JAM Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Andre Fletcher: Andre Fletcher has tailed off at the top of the order with his lack of big scores hurting the Kings' chances. However, he is too good a player to be kept down for long, making him a decent addition to your SLK vs JAM Dream11 fantasy team.

Batsman

Faf du Plessis: Faf du Plessis, after his sensational hundred against the Patriots last week, hasn't been in the best of form with a string of failures. With the Kings eyeing a top-four finish, his ability to anchor the innings and shift gears will be key.

All-rounder

Andre Russell: Andre Russell is back amongst the runs and wickets for Jamaica and is eager to keep the momentum intact. Given his skill-set and ability to hit big shots, he is surely a must-have in your SLK vs JAM Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Migael Pretorius: Migael Pretorius has been the go-to bowler for the Jamaica Tallawahs with a heap of wickets under his belt. Given his new-ball ability and knack for picking up wickets in the death overs, Pretorius is one to watch out for in the game.

Top 3 best players to pick in SLK vs JAM Dream11 prediction team

Roston Chase (SLK) - 629 points

Migael Pretorius (JAM) - 476 points

Andre Russell (JAM) - 346 points

Important Stats for SLK vs JAM Dream11 prediction team

Roston Chase: 281 runs in 7 CPL 2021 matches, Bat Average: 70.25

Migael Pretorius: 15 wickets in 7 CPL 2021 matches, Bowl Average: 18.27

Faf du Plessis: 187 runs in 7 CPL 2021 matches, Bat Average: 31.17

SLK vs JAM Dream11 Prediction Today (CPL 2021)

SLK vs JAM Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - CPL

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Andre Fletcher, Kennar Lewis, Faf du Plessis, Tim David, Haider Ali, Andre Russell, Samit Patel, Migael Pretorius, Jeavor Royal, Wahab Riaz and Veerasammy Permaul

Captain: Faf du Plessis. Vice-captain: Andre Russell

SLK vs JAM Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - CPL

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Andre Fletcher, Kennar Lewis, Faf du Plessis, Tim David, Shamarh Brooks, Andre Russell, Samit Patel, Migael Pretorius, Jeavor Royal, Wahab Riaz and Chris Green

Captain: Andre Russell. Vice-captain: Samit Patel

Edited by Samya Majumdar