SLK vs JAM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for CPL 2022, Match 9

Saint Lucia Kings (SLK) will take on Jamaica Tallawahs (JAM) in the ninth match of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2022 at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet on Thursday, September 8. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the SLK vs JAM Dream11 Fantasy prediction.

Saint Lucia Kings have endured a bitter start to their CPL 2022 campaign. They have lost their first two games and are at the bottom of the points table.

Jamaica Tallawahs, on the other hand, have won their first two games. Despite being level on points with the Barbados Royals, the Tallawahs occupy the top spot owing to their superior net run rate.

The ninth match of CPL 2022 will be played on September 8 at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet. The match is set to take place at 4:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Date and Time: 8th September, 2022, 4:30 AM IST

Venue: Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

SLK vs JAM Pitch Report

The track at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium is a balanced one which has something in it for both the bowlers and the batters. Pacers are expected to find some assistance with the new ball, keeping the batters on their toes. This will be the second CPL 2022 match at the venue, with the first set to be played later today.

SLK vs JAM Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Saint Lucia Kings: L-L

Jamaica Tallawahs: W-W

SLK vs JAM probable playing 11s for today’s match

Saint Lucia Kings injury/team news.

No major injury updates.

Saint Lucia Kings Probable Playing 11

Tim David, F du Plessis (c), RS Primus, Roston Chase, Mark Deyal, Scott Kuggeleijn, David Wiese, Johnson Charles (wk), Alzarri Joseph, PAS McSween, J Royal.

Jamaica Tallawahs injury/team news

No major injury updates.

Jamaica Tallawahs Probable Playing 11

Rovman Powell (c), Brandon King, Shamarh Brooks, Nicholson Gordon, Fabian Allen, Imad Wasim, Migael Pretorius, Amir Jangoo, Kennar Lewis (wk), Chris Green, Mohammad Amir.

SLK vs JAM Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Kennar Lewis (2 matches, 54 runs, Strike Rate: 101.88)

Kennar Lewis could prove to be a decent wicketkeeper choice for your SLK vs JAM Dream11 fantasy team. He has scored 54 runs in two CPL 2022 matches so far.

Top Batter pick

Rovman Powell (2 matches, 74 runs, Strike Rate: 139.62)

Rovman Powell is a dominant force with the bat and has been in great form lately, smashing 74 runs at a strike rate of 139.62 in two matches.

Top All-rounder pick

Imad Wasim (2 matches, 18 runs and 2 wickets)

Imad Wasim is an experienced campaigner who picked up two wickets in the opening fixture at an economy rate of five. He followed it up with a 18-run knock in the second game.

Top Bowler pick

Mohammad Amir (2 matches, 4 wickets, Average: 11.25)

Mohammad Amir is currently the CPL 2022's joint second-highest wicket-taker with four wickets at an average of 11.25 and a fabulous economy rate of 5.62.

SLK vs JAM match captain and vice-captain choices

Brandon King

Brandon King is the leading run-scorer in the CPL 2022 with 121 runs in two matches at an average of 60.50 and a strike rate of 147.56. He could prove to be a wise multiplier pick for your SLK vs JAM Dream11 fantasy team.

Alzarri Joseph

Alzarri Joseph, meanwhile, is the highest wicket-taker in the competition with six wickets in two matches at a fantastic average of eight and an economy rate of six. Joseph has also scored 38 runs across two matches at a brisk pace.

5 Must-picks with players stats for SLK vs JAM Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points Alzarri Joseph 38 runs and 6 wickets 234 points Brandon King 121 runs 179 points Mohammad Amir 4 wickets 128 points Mark Deyal 35 runs and 2 wickets 127 points Migael Pretorius 4 wickets 116 points

SLK vs JAM match expert tips

Alzarri Joseph could also be a great captaincy pick for your SLK vs JAM Dream11 fantasy team ahead of Brandon King.

SLK vs JAM Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 9, Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Kennar Lewis

Batters: Brandon King (c), Mark Deyal, Rovman Powell, Faf du Plessis

All-rounders: Imad Wasim, David Wiese, Roston Chase

Bowlers: Alzarri Joseph (vc), Mohammad Amir, Migael Pretorius

SLK vs JAM Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 9, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Kennar Lewis

Batters: Brandon King, Mark Deyal (c), Rovman Powell, Faf du Plessis

All-rounders: Imad Wasim, Roston Chase, Fabian Allen

Bowlers: Alzarri Joseph, Mohammad Amir (vc), Scott Kuggeleijn

